NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands entering the second half of the season

The NBA season is just past the midway point.

The contenders and bottom-dwellers have been as expected, but so far, the more interesting teams have been the middle-of-the-pack teams who could swing big moves at the trade deadline.

Check out where all 30 teams stand below.

The NBA season is just past the midway point, and there has been a lot to take in.

Many of the teams we expected to be good – the Bucks, Clippers, and Lakers – have been really good, while many of the teams we expected to be bad have been really bad.

But there have been a few surprises. In the East, the Kawhi-less Raptors and upstart Heat look like contenders. In the West, the Blazers and Spurs, two perennial playoff teams, are currently out of the playoffs, while young teams like the Grizzlies and Thunder have snuck in.

With the trade deadline less than three weeks away, several teams will be worth monitoring to see if they make big moves to enter the contender class.

30. Atlanta Hawks

Nick Wass/AP Images Trae Young.

Record: 10-34, 15th in East

Offensive rating: 103.7, 29th

Defensive rating: 112.9, 27th

One thing to know: What was supposed to be a promising, building year for the Hawks quickly went sideways, thanks to a stretch where they lost 21 of 23 games. Trae Young asked management for help, and they delivered … Jeff Teague, another point guard. Ultimately, Atlanta still has major questions about how to build around their sensational second-year guard.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers

David Zalubowski/AP Kevin Love.

Record: 12-32, 14th in East

Offensive rating: 105.4, 24th

Defensive rating: 114.5, 29th

One thing to know: The Cavs figure to be active at the trade deadline with veterans like Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson possibly available in deals. It’s time Cleveland went all-in on a youth rebuild.

28. New York Knicks

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images R.J. Barrett.

Record: 12-32, 13th in East

Offensive rating: 104.3, 28th

Defensive rating: 112.2, 25th

One thing to know: The Knicks are back in a familiar place – waiting on the offseason for change in hopes of turning things around. The rebuilt roster has made little sense on the floor, and it might be time to sell off the veterans and see what they have in their young pieces.

27. Golden State Warriors

Rick Bowmer/AP D’Angelo Russell.

Record: 10-35, 15th in West

Offensive rating: 103.3, 30th

Defensive rating: 111.3, 21st

One thing to know: Injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made this like a gap year for the Warriors – they’re letting young, bench players develop, positioning themselves for a high draft pick, then planning to reload this offseason. With less than three weeks until the trade deadline, the big question is if they will flip D’Angelo Russell for a rotation player and some assets. It seems unlikely.

26. Charlotte Hornets

Rick Scuteri/AP Images Devonte Graham.

Record: 15-30, 11th in East

Offensive rating: 105.8, 23rd

Defensive rating: 113.1, 28th

One thing to know: After a surprising start, the Hornets are about where most expected, having gone 9-22 since November 18. A pleasant development, however, has been the play of second-year guard Devonte Graham, who is averaging 18.6 points and 7.7 assists on 38.6% three-point shooting. He looks like a building-block for the future.

25. Sacramento Kings

Chris Szagola/AP Corey Joseph, Buddy Hield, and Luke Walton.

Record: 15-28, 14th in West

Offensive rating: 107.1, 21st

Defensive rating: 110.2, 18th

One thing to know: The Kings haven’t gotten a chance to gain their footing because of injuries to De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley. Still, last year’s surprise team is quickly fading under new head coach Luke Walton, as they have lost 14 of their last 17 games.

24. Washington Wizards

Nick Wass/AP Images Davis Bertans.

Record: 14-28, 13th in East

Offensive rating: 110.3, 11th

Defensive rating: 115.4, 30th

One thing to know: Davis Bertans, acquired in a trade from the Spurs in the offseason, has been a pleasant surprise for the Wizards. The 27-year-old is averaging 15 points per game and is shooting 42.8% from deep. Of the 21 players who have made over 100 threes this season, only J.J. Redick is shooting a higher percentage.

23. Detroit Pistons

John Amis/AP Images Andre Drummond.

Record: 16-28, 9th in East

Offensive rating: 109.4, 17th

Defensive rating: 111.1, 20th

One thing to know: The Pistons appear to have a hit a crossroads. Blake Griffin may be out the rest of the year after undergoing knee surgery, and the team tops out as a low playoff seed. Trading Andre Drummond, who is reportedly on the block, maybe the first step toward a much-needed rebuild.

22. Minnesota Timberwolves

Michael Conroy/AP Images Karl-Anthony Towns.

Record: 15-28, 13th in West

Offensive rating: 105.9, 22nd

Defensive rating: 109.1, 15th

One thing to know: Karl-Anthony Towns is back after a prolonged absence that saw the Wolves go 5-10. However, Towns, averaging 26-11-4 per game, cannot alone elevate this team – he has not been part of a win since November 27. The trade of starting point guard Jeff Teague was a puzzling one and raises questions about whether the Wolves have a plan to bolster their team for a playoff run.

21. Chicago Bulls

Nick Wass/AP Images Lauri Markkkanen.

Record: 16-29, 10th in East

Offensive rating: 104.4, 27th

Defensive rating: 106.5, 9th

One thing to know: A mystery of the Bulls’ season has been the poor play of third-year big man Lauri Markkanen. The 22-year-old is averaging career-lows in points, rebounds, FG%, and 3P%. If he can put it together, the Bulls should find themselves in the mix for the 8th seed in the East.

20. Phoenix Suns

Rick Scuteri/AP Images Deandre Ayton.

Record: 18-25, 11th in West

Offensive rating: 110.2, 12th

Defensive rating: 110.6, 19th

One thing to know: After a stretch of coming off the bench, Deandre Ayton has responded since being inserted back into the starting lineup. Over his last three games, last year’s No. 1 pick is averaging 25.7 points, 16.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 7.7 free throw attempts per game while shooting 55% from the field. The Suns are +44 with him on the floor over that stretch.

19. Brooklyn Nets

Matt Slocum/AP Images Kyrie Irving.

Record: 18-24, 8th in East

Offensive rating: 105.3, 25th

Defensive rating: 107.5, 12th

One thing to know: The Nets are a puzzling team. Yes, Kyrie Irving missed nearly two months of action, but they are 1-4 since he returned and 2-11 since Christmas. One reason for their struggles: they boast a -10.2 net rating in the fourth quarter, the worst of any team in the league.

18. New Orleans Pelicans

Matthew Hinton/AP Images Zion Williamson.

Record: 17-27, 11th in West

Offensive rating: 109.3, 18th

Defensive rating: 112.6, 26th

One thing to know: The Pelicans are picking it up. Since December 18, they are 11-5, with the ninth-best net rating in the NBA. They bring back Zion Williamson on Wednesday, and they have the fourth-easiest schedule remaining in the league. The Western playoff picture is crowded, but a playoff push isn’t out of the question.

17. Portland Trail Blazers

Nick Wass/AP Images Damian Lillard.

Record: 19-26, 10th in West

Offensive rating: 110.1, 14th

Defensive rating: 112.2, 24th

One thing to know: The Blazers have been bitten by the injury bug and will need to lean on Damian Lillard to get them out of their sub-.500 hole. He proved up to the task with 61 points against the Warriors on Monday, but it may be troublesome that the Blazers needed such an effort to beat lowly Golden State. If they can hang around the playoff race, they could make a late surge once starting big men Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins are healthy.

16. Orlando Magic

Carlos Osorio/AP Images Markelle Fultz.

Record: 21-23, 7th in East

Offensive rating: 105.2, 26th

Defensive rating: 105.6, 6th

One thing to know: The biggest story for the Magic this season has been the play of Markelle Fultz. The third-year guard is showing glimpses of why he was the No. 1 pick in 2017. If Fultz keeps up his play and versatile forward Jonathan Isaac gets healthy, the Magic should remain in the playoff mix.

15. Memphis Grizzlies

Brandon Dill/AP Images Ja Morant.

Record: 20-23, 8th in West

Offensive rating: 109.5, 16th

Defensive rating: 111.7, 22nd

One thing to know: Ja Morant is quickly making himself into a must-watch player with his highlight-reel dunks and otherworldly court vision. The Grizz are 14-7 since December 9, and while they may yet fall off because of poor defence and tough upcoming schedule, the future looks bright in Memphis.

14. San Antonio Spurs

Darren Abate/AP Images Dejounte Murray and Gregg Popovich.

Record: 19-23, 9th in West

Offensive rating: 111.1, 10th

Defensive rating: 111.8, 23rd

One thing to know: Since December 3, the Spurs are 12-3, with a top-10 offence and league-average defence. Is it enough to pull them out of the hole they put themselves in when they began the year 7-14? Maybe not. But the Spurs have the talent, history, and desire to climb back into the playoffs for the 25th year in a row. We won’t start doubting them now.

13. Oklahoma City Thunder

Sue Ogrocki/AP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul.

Record: 25-19, 7th in West

Offensive rating: 109.3, 19th

Defensive rating: 107.7, 13th

One thing to know: The Thunder have been one of the NBA’s better teams over nearly two months, dispelling the notion that they were going to blow up their team and tank. That could still happen, of course, but at the moment, a team with a mix of veteran contributors and young pieces is a perfectly competent playoff team with the assets to build up or tear down.

12. Indiana Pacers

Nell Redmond/AP Images Pacers.

Record: 28-16, 6th in East

Offensive rating: 109.5, 15th

Defensive rating: 107.0, 10th

One thing to know: The Pacers have been getting contributions from all across the board this season – Malcolm Brogdon started the season hot, Domantas Sabonis picked it up and is riding a wave to the All-Star Game, and now T.J. Warren is their leading scorer over their last eight games. With Victor Oladipo set to make his debut this month, the Pacers could make the contender field in the East a little more crowded.

11. Philadelphia 76ers

Matt Slocum/AP Images Ben Simmons.

Record: 29-16, 5th in East

Offensive rating: 108.7, 20th

Defensive rating: 105.3, 3rd

One thing to know: Ben Simmons is thriving in Joel Embiid’s absence, averaging 21.3 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists per game on 62% shooting over the last seven games. The question, as always, is whether he and Embiid can bring out the best in each other and if the Sixers can make it work around them when they’re both on the floor.

10. Dallas Mavericks

Jeff Chiu/AP Images Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

Record: 27-16, 5th in West

Offensive rating: 116.0, 1st

Defensive rating: 109.2, 16th

One thing to know: Luka Doncic leads the Mavs in points, rebounds, and assists per game. Over the second half of the season, the Mavs would be wise to lighten his load. A big factor in that will be the play of Kristaps Porzingis, who has not quite gotten his footing in Dallas or developed chemistry with Doncic after missing 20 months of basketball with a torn ACL.

9. Houston Rockets

Brandon Dill/AP Images James Harden.

Record: 26-16, 6th in West

Offensive rating: 113.1, 3rd

Defensive rating: 109.2, 17th

One thing to know: The Rockets are floundering, losers of four straight and six of their last ten. Part of that is because James Harden has suddenly gone cold during a historic season. The Beard is shooting just 35.8% from the field and 26% from three in January.

8. Toronto Raptors

John Amis/AP Images Raptors.

Record: 29-14, 3rd in East

Offensive rating: 110.1, 13th

Defensive rating: 104.2, 2nd

One thing to know: The Raptors handle everything that is thrown at them. They have survived extended absences from Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Fred Van Vleet, and Kyle Lowry, with deep-bench members thriving in their places. Now Toronto is healthy and gaining momentum, and they own one of the easiest schedules in the NBA the rest of the way.

7. Boston Celtics

Elise Amendola/AP Images Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker.

Record: 28-14, 4th in East

Offensive rating: 112.1, 6th

Defensive rating: 105.5, 5th

One thing to know: With a rock-solid top of their rotation, elite advanced metrics, and quality wins against most of the league’s contenders (save for the 76ers and Clippers), the Celtics appear to be true contenders. GM Danny Ainge hasn’t historically made in-season trades, but the Celtics are a team to watch over the next few weeks, as their one flaw is a shaky bench.

6. Miami Heat

Nick Wass/AP Images Jimmy Butler.

Record: 30-13, 2nd in East

Offensive rating: 111.1, 9th

Defensive rating: 107.8, 14th

One thing to know: The Heat are good and getting great production from young players like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, and some of some out-of-nowhere contributors like Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson. They’re another team to watch at the trade deadline, as they may be one big piece away from being true contenders in the East.

5. Denver Nuggets

David Zalubowski/AP Images Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Record: 30-13, 2nd in West

Offensive rating: 111.2, 8th

Defensive rating: 107.3, 11th

One thing to know: After a slow, worrisome start to the season, Nikola Jokic has rounded into All-NBA form. Since December 1, he’s averaging 21 points on 54% shooting 39% from three, with 9.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Another promising sign for the Nuggets: highly touted second-year forward Michael Porter Jr. is starting to make leaps on the floor, with eight double-digit scoring nights in his last 13 games.

4. Utah Jazz

Kathy Willens/AP Images Donovan Mitchell.

Record: 30-13, 3rd in West

Offensive rating: 111.2, 7th

Defensive rating: 106.3, 8th

One thing to know: Since December 11, the Jazz have been the best team in the league. They have gone 17-2 in that stretch, posted a 119.4 offensive rating – a mark that would shatter the NBA record for a full season – a 107.8 defensive rating, and 11.4 net rating. Their starting lineup of Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neal, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Rudy Gobert has outscored opponents by 193 points in 338 minutes. Now they welcome Mike Conley, who missed 19 of the last 20 games, back into the fold.

3. Los Angeles Clippers

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Record: 31-13, 2nd in West

Offensive rating: 112.3, 5th

Defensive rating: 105.9, 7th

One thing to know: The Clippers remain the title favourites, and they look like a juggernaut when they have been healthy. The lineup of Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Montrezl Harrell – perhaps the Clippers’ best five-man unit – has outscored opponents by over 20 points per 100 possessions. But availability has been a problem. That lineup has played just 46 minutes together, and George and Leonard have only shared the floor for 18 games this year. Eventually, the Clippers will need the time and reps to reach their ceiling come spring.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Michael Conroy/AP Images LeBron James.

Record: 34-9, 1st in West

Offensive rating: 112.9, 4th

Defensive rating: 105.5, 4th

One thing to know: The Lakers may be even better than expected, in part because LeBron James is having another MVP-calibre season, averaging 25.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 11 assists per game. One possible worry (or perhaps just an odd statistical quirk): the Lakers are blowing teams out with James on the floor, but losing when he sits. Anthony Davis-only lineups have also been losing. It’s asking a lot of a 35-year-old James in his 17th season to constantly buoy the team.

1. Milwaukee Bucks

Aaron Gash/AP Images Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Record: 39-6, 1st in East

Offensive rating: 113.3, 2nd

Defensive rating: 101.2, 1st

One thing to know: The Bucks are on pace to win 71 games. By every statistical measure, they are a dominant, elite team. But the regular season is cake, with the true test awaiting them in the playoffs. One positive of their dominance: Giannis Antetokounmpo, on pace to repeat as MVP, should be fresh for the postseason, as he’s averaging just 30.6 minutes per game and is 61st in fourth-quarter minutes. Call it Milwaukee’s version of “load management” – blowing teams out and resting their starters.

