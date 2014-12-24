NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into 2015

Christmas is the unofficial start of the NBA season for many casual fans.
The NFL season is dying down, people are stuck inside, and there are nationally televised games on ABC.
By New Year’s Day the NBA season finally feels like it’s here, and we have a better understanding of which teams are for real, and which teams are headed for the lottery in 2015.
Current record: 23-3 (1st in West)
Offensive ranking: 9th
Defensive ranking: 1st
One thing to know: There are lingering concerns (offence when Steph Curry is on the bench, Andrew Bogut's latest injury, etc.), but right now this is the most complete team in the league.
Current record: 21-7 (3rd in West)
Offensive ranking: 8th
Defensive ranking: 9th
One thing to know: This has always been a great defensive team, but now Marc Gasol is putting up better offensive numbers than ever.
Current record: 22-7 (2nd in West)
Offensive ranking: 6th
Defensive ranking: 3rd
One thing to know: Damian Lillard has taken The Leap this year. He's currently fifth in the league in win shares, and he's top 10 in points per game and assists per game.
Current record: 18-9 (4th in East)
Offensive ranking: 10th
Defensive ranking: 10th
One thing to know: The Bulls are once again having injury issues, but according to NBA.com's John Schumann, they're 4-1 when their starting five and Taj Gibson all play in the same game. They're also 11-5 when Derrick Rose, who says he'll dominate soon, plays.
Current record: 13-15 (10th in West)
Offensive ranking: 23rd
Defensive ranking: 5th
One thing to know: This is one of the best teams in the league when everyone is healthy. Durant and Westbrook have only been back for a few weeks, and they're already only two games back of a playoff spot.
Current record: 22-7 (1st in East)
Offensive ranking: 2nd
Defensive ranking: 13th
One thing to know: The Toronto Raptors have gone 9-3 without DeMar DeRozan, but they have also had one of the easier schedules in the NBA so far.
Current record: 20-7 (2nd in East)
Offensive ranking: 7th
Defensive ranking: 7th
One thing to know: Whether the Hawks can keep it up or not is another question, but they're 9-1 in their last ten games, and their last three victories have been over the Bulls, Cavaliers, and Rockets.
Current record: 20-9 (5th in West)
Offensive ranking: 1st
Defensive ranking: 24th
One thing to know: The Rajon Rondo trade is a legitimate gamble.
Current record: 19-9 (6th in West)
Offensive ranking: 3rd
Defensive ranking: 16th
One thing to know: Chris Paul is quietly having one of his best-ever years. He has a career-high percentage from three-point range, and the fewest turnovers of his career.
Current record: 19-7 (3rd in East)
Offensive ranking: 15h
Defensive ranking: 6th
One thing to know: John Wall has slowly put it all together, averaging a career-high 10.5 assists per game, while also becoming deadly with his midrange jumper.
Current record: 16-10 (5th in East)
Offensive ranking: 4th
Defensive ranking: 22nd
One thing to know: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have switched responsibilities with success, but Kevin Love is struggling again.
Current record: 18-11 (7th in West)
Offensive ranking: 13th
Defensive ranking: 4th
One thing to know: The Spurs have yet to kick things into gear. Only four guys have played more than 25 games, and only Boris Diaw has played in every game.
Current record: 14-13 (8th in West)
Offensive ranking: 5th
Defensive ranking: 26th
One thing to know: Anthony Davis has been the best player in the NBA, but it probably won't be enough to make the playoffs in the stacked West.
Current record: 14-14 (6th in East)
Offensive ranking: 21st
Defensive ranking: 14th
One thing to know: Losing Jabari Parker to a torn ACL hurts the overall development of this team, but the Bucks have actually been better with Parker off the court.
Current record: 15-14 (9th in West)
Offensive ranking: 11th
Defensive ranking: 17th
One thing to know: Phoenix's crowded backcourt has hurt Goran Dragic, who's scoring four fewer points per game and handing out two fewer assists than last year.
Current record: 12-16 (11th in West)
Offensive ranking: 12th
Defensive ranking: 20th
One thing to know: The Kings fired their coach and now want to play 4-on-5 on defence. GO KINGS!
Current record: 13-15 (7th in East)
Offensive ranking: 18th
Defensive ranking: 25th
One thing to know: Despite the Heat's meager season thus far, Dwyane Wade seems happy with the current era in Miami, claiming he wouldn't want to form another Big 3.
Current record: 10-15 (9th in East)
Offensive ranking: 17th
Defensive ranking: 15th
One thing to know: The Celtics finally traded Rajon Rondo, officially starting a rebuilding period that's seen them hoard a ton of draft picks.
Current record: 11-15 (8th in East)
Offensive ranking: 24th
Defensive ranking: 11th
One thing to know: While the defence has improved considerably, their offence has regressed, which could be a reason the front office is looking to make a change.
Current record: 12-16 (12th in West)
Offensive ranking: 19th
Defensive ranking: 19th
One thing to know: With little hope of making the playoffs, they could sell off assets at the trade deadline.
Current record: 9-19 (11th in East)
Offensive ranking: 29th
Defensive ranking: 8th
One thing to know: Despite the Pacers' desperate need for offence, players are apparently against trading back for Lance Stephenson.
Current record: 8-19 (14th in West)
Offensive ranking: 16th
Defensive ranking: 30th
One thing to know: Kobe Bryant's shooting is hitting historic levels of inefficiency.
Current record: 9-20 (13th in West)
Offensive ranking: 14th
Defensive ranking: 29th
One thing to know: Bad NBA teams still having fun has been one of the themes of the season. The Jazz are a prime example.
Current record: 9-19 (12th in East)
Offensive ranking: 25th
Defensive ranking: 21st
One thing to know: In what was supposed to be one of the biggest signings of the offseason, the Hornets are already trying to trade Lance Stephenson.
Current record: 10-20 (10th in East)
Offensive ranking: 27th
Defensive ranking: 18th
One thing to know: The Magic are amazingly in the playoff hunt in the East, but they have lost to the Sixers, Celtics, and Jazz in their last three.
Current record: 5-21 (15th in West)
Offensive ranking: 26th
Defensive ranking: 28th
One thing to know: Andrew Wiggins is probably the frontrunner for rookie of the year, even though you sometimes hardly notice him on the court.
Current record: 5-25 (14th in East)
Offensive ranking: 22nd
Defensive ranking: 27th
One thing to know: Between locker room fights and resistance to Phil Jackson's triangle system, the Knicks are already a complete mess.
Current record: 3-23 (15th in West)
Offensive ranking: 30th
Defensive ranking: 13th
One thing to know: Despite obviously being set up to lose, the 76ers are still competing. We were surprised to see they're one of the top defensive teams in the NBA.
Current record: 5-23 (13th in East)
Offensive ranking: 28th
Defensive ranking: 23rd
One thing to know: The Pistons' last-place rank is a punishment. Detroit is so lowly that they just spent over $US26 million to cut Josh Smith because no one would trade for him.
