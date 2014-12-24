NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into 2015

Christmas is the unofficial start of the NBA season for many casual fans.

The NFL season is dying down, people are stuck inside, and there are nationally televised games on ABC.

By New Year’s Day the NBA season finally feels like it’s here, and we have a better understanding of which teams are for real, and which teams are headed for the lottery in 2015.

