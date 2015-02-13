NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands going into the All-Star break

William Scott Davis, Tony Manfred
Lebron james nbaChristian Petersen/Getty Images

The All-Star break is the NBA’s lone chance to regroup before the run to the playoffs.

While LeBron’s Cavs have surged in recent weeks, contenders like the Thunder, Bulls, Wizards, and Clippers are all struggling to get on track.

1. Golden State Warriors (previously: 1st)

Current record: 42-9 (1st in West)

Offensive ranking: 4th

Defensive ranking: 1st

One thing to know: They lost the anticipated first-place showdown to the Atlanta Hawks, and barely beat the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves going into the break. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are both active in the All-Star Weekend, but they could use a good rest in the following week.

2. Memphis Grizzlies (previously: 2nd)

Current record: 39-14 (2nd in West)

Offensive ranking: 11th

Defensive ranking: 5th

One thing to know: The Grizzlies have the third-best record in the NBA, but are only sending one player (Marc Gasol) to the All-Star Game -- something other NBA players are noticing, too.

3. Atlanta Hawks (previously: 8th)

Current record: 43-11 (1st in East)

Offensive ranking: 6th

Defensive ranking: 6th

One thing to know: The Hawks have four All-Stars. No other team has more than two. That's mind-boggling.

4. Houston Rockets (previously: 4th)

Current record: 36-17 (4th in West)

Offensive ranking: 12th

Defensive ranking: 9th

One thing to know: Dwight Howard is out with a knee injury, but James Harden is carrying them at an MVP-type level. He's recently getting help from Josh Smith, too.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (previously: 12th)

Current record: 33-21 (4th in East)

Offensive ranking: 5th

Defensive ranking: 21st

One thing to know: They're on fire since LeBron James got back, but the Kevin Love situation is still frighteningly unclear.

6. Portland Trail Blazers (previously: 3rd)

Current record: 36-17 (3rd in West)

Offensive ranking: 10th

Defensive ranking: 2nd

One thing to know: Another team that could use the All-Star break. LaMarcus Aldridge is playing through a thumb injury, and Damian Lillard's three-point percentage is decreasing rapidly by the month.

7. San Antonio Spurs (previously: 13th)

Current record: 34-19 (7th in West)

Offensive ranking: 13th

Defensive ranking: 3rd

One thing to know: Their offence isn't its usual mechanical self, but the defence is elite. They're 10-3 since Kawhi Leonard returned in mid-January.

8. Los Angeles Clippers (previously: 10th)

Current record: 35-19 (6th in West)

Offensive ranking: 1st

Defensive ranking: 17th

One thing to know: They will be tested while Blake Griffin is out, especially as five of their next six games are against playoff teams.

9. Toronto Raptors (previously: 7th)

Current record: 36-17 (2nd in East)

Offensive ranking: 2nd

Defensive ranking: 20th

One thing to know: They have gone from 10th in defensive efficiency last year to 20th this year. That's the one thing holding them back from being a Finals contender.

10. Dallas Mavericks (previously: 9th)

Current record: 36-19 (5th in West)

Offensive ranking: 3rd

Defensive ranking: 15th

One thing to know: The Mavs' defence has improved since the Rajon Rondo trade, but they're extremely shallow, and it shows when Rondo and center Tyson Chandler are both injured.

11. Chicago Bulls (previously: 5th)

Current record: 33-20 (3rd in East)

Offensive ranking: 8th

Defensive ranking: 13th

One thing to know: Something is definitely off about this team, and the whispers behind the scenes on Tom Thibodeau aren't helping.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (previously: 6th)

Current record: 28-25 (9th in West)

Offensive ranking: 15th

Defensive ranking: 10th

One thing to know: They have won three in a row, Kevin Durant is back and angry, and Russell Westbrook nearly averaged a triple-double last week. That's scary.

13. Washington Wizards (previously: 11th)

Current record: 33-21 (5th in East)

Offensive ranking: 16th

Defensive ranking: 23rd

One thing to know: The Wizards and the Bulls are the two East contenders that really need the All-Star break. Washington is 4-8 in its last 12 games, but six of those loses were to winning teams.

14. Milwaukee Bucks (previously: 15th)

Current record: 30-23 (6th in East)

Offensive ranking: 19th

Defensive ranking: 27th

One thing to know: The Bucks are a young, fun team that gets to play with the joy of low expectations. Unless they completely collapse, this is a playoff team in the East. It will be fascinating to see a team with nothing to lose play some pressure games.

15. New Orleans Pelicans (previously: 14th)

Current record: 27-26 (10th in West)

Offensive ranking: 7th

Defensive ranking: 25th

One thing to know: The Western Conference is so good, the Pelicans likely won't make the playoffs, despite Anthony Davis' greatness and recent strong play from his supporting cast.

16. Phoenix Suns (previously: 16th)

Current record: 29-25 (8th in West)

Offensive ranking: 9th

Defensive ranking: 19th

One thing to know: The Suns have lost 14 games by two baskets or less, which could be costly in the race for the 8th seed in the playoffs.

17. Charlotte Hornets (previously: 25th)

Current record: 22-30 (7th in East)

Offensive ranking: 29th

Defensive ranking: 7th

One thing to know: Their offence is somehow even more horrific than last year. If it wasn't for the tanking Sixers, they'd be the worst offensive team in the league.

18. Detroit Pistons (previously: last)

Current record: 21-33 (11th in East)

Offensive ranking: 17th

Defensive ranking: 16th

One thing to know: The Josh Smith release is going to go down as one of the weirdest moves ever. The Pistons have taken off since they paid Smith $US26 million to go away, but so have the Rockets, the team Smith signed with.

19. Miami Heat (previously: 18th)

Current record: 22-30 (8th in East)

Offensive ranking: 23rd

Defensive ranking: 24th

One thing to know: They're currently a playoff team in the dismal East, but all the advanced metrics say this is one of the eight worst teams in the league. If Dwyane Wade doesn't come back strong, they're headed for the lottery

20. Indiana Pacers (previously: 22nd)

Current record: 21-33 (12th in East)

Offensive ranking: 26th

Defensive ranking: 20th

One thing to know: It's a minor miracle that this is still a functional team without Paul George. Their leading scorer is George Hill at 14 points per game.

21. Brooklyn Nets (previously: 20th)

Current record: 21-31 (9th in East)

Offensive ranking: 24th

Defensive ranking: 14th

One thing to know: They may be ugly to watch on the court, but they could go for $US1.5 billion when owner Mikhail Prokhorov decides to sell.

22. Utah Jazz (previously: 24th)

Current record: 19-34 (12th in West)

Offensive ranking: 14th

Defensive ranking: 26th

One thing to know: Gordon Hayward is averaging 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game while shooting 39% from three. If the Jazz were better, he'd have a shot as an All-Star reserve.

23. Sacramento Kings (previously: 17th)

Current record: 18-34 (13th in West)

Offensive ranking: 18th

Defensive ranking: 27th

One thing to know: DeMarcus Cousins is surly about the team's woes, and the way they have handled hiring George Karl as head coach has been messy.

24. Boston Celtics (previously: 19th)

Current record: 20-31 (10th in East)

Offensive ranking: 21st

Defensive ranking: 14th

One thing to know: Evan Turner back!

25. Minnesota Timberwolves (previously: 27th)

Current record: 11-42 (15th in West)

Offensive ranking: 25th

Defensive ranking: 30th

One thing to know: The Wolves are 3-3 and their offence is 13th in the NBA since Ricky Rubio came back.

26. Denver Nuggets (previously: 21st)

Current record: 20-33 (11th in West)

Offensive ranking: 20th

Defensive ranking: 23rd

One thing to know: Nuggets head coach Brian Shaw is openly wondering if his team is tanking.

27. Orlando Magic (previously: 26th)

Current record: 17-39 (13th in East)

Offensive ranking: 28th

Defensive ranking: 22nd

One thing to know: This should be a fun team on paper. After a coaching change, the hope is guys like Victor Oladipo and Aaron Gordon will start to shine.

28. Philadelphia 76ers (previously: 29th)

Current record: 12-41 (14th in East)

Offensive ranking: 30th

Defensive ranking: 12th

One thing to know: Don't look now, but the Sixers have won four of 10 going into the break.

29. New York Knicks (previously: 28th)

Carmelo has struggled to mesh with his teammates in the triangle offence.

Current record: 10-43 (15th in East)

Offensive ranking: 27th

Defensive ranking: 28th

One thing to know: Carmelo Anthony has never been on a team this bad. It's unclear if the triangle offensive is solely to blame, or if he just couldn't overcome a broken roster.

30. Los Angeles Lakers (previously: 23rd)

Current record: 13-40 (14th in West)

Offensive ranking: 22nd

Defensive ranking: 29th

One thing to know: Nick Young was attacked by a dolphin. Head coach Byron Scott isn't sure if that's true. This is the biggest storyline around the Lakers right now.

More from around the league...

What NBA stars looked like before they were covered in tattoos >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.