NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands going into the All-Star break

The All-Star break is the NBA’s lone chance to regroup before the run to the playoffs.
While LeBron’s Cavs have surged in recent weeks, contenders like the Thunder, Bulls, Wizards, and Clippers are all struggling to get on track.
Current record: 42-9 (1st in West)
Offensive ranking: 4th
Defensive ranking: 1st
One thing to know: They lost the anticipated first-place showdown to the Atlanta Hawks, and barely beat the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves going into the break. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are both active in the All-Star Weekend, but they could use a good rest in the following week.
Current record: 39-14 (2nd in West)
Offensive ranking: 11th
Defensive ranking: 5th
One thing to know: The Grizzlies have the third-best record in the NBA, but are only sending one player (Marc Gasol) to the All-Star Game -- something other NBA players are noticing, too.
Current record: 43-11 (1st in East)
Offensive ranking: 6th
Defensive ranking: 6th
One thing to know: The Hawks have four All-Stars. No other team has more than two. That's mind-boggling.
Current record: 36-17 (4th in West)
Offensive ranking: 12th
Defensive ranking: 9th
One thing to know: Dwight Howard is out with a knee injury, but James Harden is carrying them at an MVP-type level. He's recently getting help from Josh Smith, too.
Current record: 33-21 (4th in East)
Offensive ranking: 5th
Defensive ranking: 21st
One thing to know: They're on fire since LeBron James got back, but the Kevin Love situation is still frighteningly unclear.
Current record: 36-17 (3rd in West)
Offensive ranking: 10th
Defensive ranking: 2nd
One thing to know: Another team that could use the All-Star break. LaMarcus Aldridge is playing through a thumb injury, and Damian Lillard's three-point percentage is decreasing rapidly by the month.
Current record: 34-19 (7th in West)
Offensive ranking: 13th
Defensive ranking: 3rd
One thing to know: Their offence isn't its usual mechanical self, but the defence is elite. They're 10-3 since Kawhi Leonard returned in mid-January.
Current record: 35-19 (6th in West)
Offensive ranking: 1st
Defensive ranking: 17th
One thing to know: They will be tested while Blake Griffin is out, especially as five of their next six games are against playoff teams.
Current record: 36-17 (2nd in East)
Offensive ranking: 2nd
Defensive ranking: 20th
One thing to know: They have gone from 10th in defensive efficiency last year to 20th this year. That's the one thing holding them back from being a Finals contender.
Current record: 36-19 (5th in West)
Offensive ranking: 3rd
Defensive ranking: 15th
One thing to know: The Mavs' defence has improved since the Rajon Rondo trade, but they're extremely shallow, and it shows when Rondo and center Tyson Chandler are both injured.
Current record: 33-20 (3rd in East)
Offensive ranking: 8th
Defensive ranking: 13th
One thing to know: Something is definitely off about this team, and the whispers behind the scenes on Tom Thibodeau aren't helping.
Current record: 28-25 (9th in West)
Offensive ranking: 15th
Defensive ranking: 10th
One thing to know: They have won three in a row, Kevin Durant is back and angry, and Russell Westbrook nearly averaged a triple-double last week. That's scary.
Current record: 33-21 (5th in East)
Offensive ranking: 16th
Defensive ranking: 23rd
One thing to know: The Wizards and the Bulls are the two East contenders that really need the All-Star break. Washington is 4-8 in its last 12 games, but six of those loses were to winning teams.
Current record: 30-23 (6th in East)
Offensive ranking: 19th
Defensive ranking: 27th
One thing to know: The Bucks are a young, fun team that gets to play with the joy of low expectations. Unless they completely collapse, this is a playoff team in the East. It will be fascinating to see a team with nothing to lose play some pressure games.
Current record: 27-26 (10th in West)
Offensive ranking: 7th
Defensive ranking: 25th
One thing to know: The Western Conference is so good, the Pelicans likely won't make the playoffs, despite Anthony Davis' greatness and recent strong play from his supporting cast.
Current record: 29-25 (8th in West)
Offensive ranking: 9th
Defensive ranking: 19th
One thing to know: The Suns have lost 14 games by two baskets or less, which could be costly in the race for the 8th seed in the playoffs.
Current record: 22-30 (7th in East)
Offensive ranking: 29th
Defensive ranking: 7th
One thing to know: Their offence is somehow even more horrific than last year. If it wasn't for the tanking Sixers, they'd be the worst offensive team in the league.
Current record: 21-33 (11th in East)
Offensive ranking: 17th
Defensive ranking: 16th
One thing to know: The Josh Smith release is going to go down as one of the weirdest moves ever. The Pistons have taken off since they paid Smith $US26 million to go away, but so have the Rockets, the team Smith signed with.
Current record: 22-30 (8th in East)
Offensive ranking: 23rd
Defensive ranking: 24th
One thing to know: They're currently a playoff team in the dismal East, but all the advanced metrics say this is one of the eight worst teams in the league. If Dwyane Wade doesn't come back strong, they're headed for the lottery
Current record: 21-33 (12th in East)
Offensive ranking: 26th
Defensive ranking: 20th
One thing to know: It's a minor miracle that this is still a functional team without Paul George. Their leading scorer is George Hill at 14 points per game.
Current record: 21-31 (9th in East)
Offensive ranking: 24th
Defensive ranking: 14th
One thing to know: They may be ugly to watch on the court, but they could go for $US1.5 billion when owner Mikhail Prokhorov decides to sell.
Current record: 19-34 (12th in West)
Offensive ranking: 14th
Defensive ranking: 26th
One thing to know: Gordon Hayward is averaging 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game while shooting 39% from three. If the Jazz were better, he'd have a shot as an All-Star reserve.
Current record: 18-34 (13th in West)
Offensive ranking: 18th
Defensive ranking: 27th
One thing to know: DeMarcus Cousins is surly about the team's woes, and the way they have handled hiring George Karl as head coach has been messy.
Current record: 20-31 (10th in East)
Offensive ranking: 21st
Defensive ranking: 14th
One thing to know: Evan Turner back!
Current record: 11-42 (15th in West)
Offensive ranking: 25th
Defensive ranking: 30th
One thing to know: The Wolves are 3-3 and their offence is 13th in the NBA since Ricky Rubio came back.
Current record: 20-33 (11th in West)
Offensive ranking: 20th
Defensive ranking: 23rd
One thing to know: Nuggets head coach Brian Shaw is openly wondering if his team is tanking.
Current record: 12-41 (14th in East)
Offensive ranking: 30th
Defensive ranking: 12th
One thing to know: Don't look now, but the Sixers have won four of 10 going into the break.
Current record: 10-43 (15th in East)
Offensive ranking: 27th
Defensive ranking: 28th
One thing to know: Carmelo Anthony has never been on a team this bad. It's unclear if the triangle offensive is solely to blame, or if he just couldn't overcome a broken roster.
Current record: 13-40 (14th in West)
Offensive ranking: 22nd
Defensive ranking: 29th
One thing to know: Nick Young was attacked by a dolphin. Head coach Byron Scott isn't sure if that's true. This is the biggest storyline around the Lakers right now.
