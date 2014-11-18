NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Right Now

Three weeks into the NBA season, the balance of power in the league remains as fluid as ever.

In the Western Conference, the Spurs are starting slowly, the Clippers have not looked good, and the Thunder are ravaged by injuries. Meanwhile, the Rockets, Warriors, and Grizzlies look like the elite of the conference while some of last year’s lottery teams are off to surprising stars.

In the East, the top seeds remain as open as ever. The Cavaliers have been surprisingly sluggish, and the Bulls are still fighting through Derrick Rose’s injuries. The rest of the pack seems middling, and the standings are likely to evolve week by week.

