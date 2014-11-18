NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Right Now

Three weeks into the NBA season, the balance of power in the league remains as fluid as ever.
In the Western Conference, the Spurs are starting slowly, the Clippers have not looked good, and the Thunder are ravaged by injuries. Meanwhile, the Rockets, Warriors, and Grizzlies look like the elite of the conference while some of last year’s lottery teams are off to surprising stars.
In the East, the top seeds remain as open as ever. The Cavaliers have been surprisingly sluggish, and the Bulls are still fighting through Derrick Rose’s injuries. The rest of the pack seems middling, and the standings are likely to evolve week by week.
Current record: 8-2 (3rd in West)
Offensive ranking: 7th
Defensive ranking: 3rd
One thing to know: Golden State leads the league in turnover rate. If they clean that up, they're going to be a juggernaut.
Current record: 9-1 (2nd in West)
Offensive ranking: 19th
Defensive ranking: 1st
One thing to know: Houston was a top-five offensive team last year. If the defence continues to dominate and the offence gets back into the top-10, they're going to be hard to beat.
Current record: 9-1 (1st in West)
Offensive ranking: 17th
Defensive ranking: 4th
One thing to know: There's no mystery about this team. They're one of the best defensive teams in the NBA if they're healthy, but without any shooting (they're 28th in the NBA in 3-point rate) they're easy for good teams to guard.
Current record: 7-3 (3rd in East)
Offensive ranking: 8th
Defensive ranking: 11th
One thing to know: The Bulls are 4-1 when Derrick Rose plays, but he's once again sidelined with another leg injury.
Current record: 8-2 (1st in East)
Offensive ranking: 3rd
Defensive ranking: 7th
One thing to know: The Raptors have an elite offence and defence, but they're still looking for a signature win after losing to the Bulls at home last Thursday.
Current record: 7-3 (4th in West)
Offensive ranking: 5th
Defensive ranking: 10th
One thing to know: Damian Lillard is absolutely shooting the lights out. He's shooting seven threes a game and making 46.5% of them.
Current record: 5-3 (4th in East)
Offensive ranking: 2nd
Defensive ranking: 25th
One thing to know: The offence is coming along after LeBron James' experiment, but their horrible defence is confirming the biggest offseason fear about this team.
Current record: 5-4 (9th in West)
Offensive ranking: 23rd
Defensive ranking: 5th
One thing to know: In typical Spurs fashion, they're easing themselves into the season. Despite their record, they have already beaten the Mavericks, Clippers, and Warriors.
Current record: 7-3 (5th in West)
Offensive ranking: 1st
Defensive ranking: 19th
One thing to know: They're currently the most efficient offensive team in NBA history. Small sample sizes are fun.
Current record: 5-3 (6th in West)
Offensive ranking: 10th
Defensive ranking: 22nd
One thing to know: Blake Griffin has fallen below 50% shooting for the first time in his career.
Current record: 7-2 (2nd in East)
Offensive ranking: 20th
Defensive ranking: 6th
One thing to know: The Wizards' offence will likely pick up when they get shooting guard Bradley Beal back from a wrist fracture in the next few weeks.
Current record: 6-4 (8th in West)
Offensive ranking: 12th
Defensive ranking: 16th
One thing to know: DeMarcus Cousins has been awesome, and his biggest improvement has come on the defensive end. He's has the best defensive rating of any King.
Current record: 5-5 (7th in East)
Offensive ranking: 13th
Defensive ranking: 17th
One thing to know: Their offence is fairing well despite losing LeBron, and part of it is because Dwyane Wade is happy and rejuvenated.
Current record: 5-5 (10th in West)
Offensive ranking: 16th
Defensive ranking: 20th
One thing to know: After getting a massive contract extension, Eric Bledsoe is off to a slow start. His numbers in points, shots, and shooting percentage per game are all down.
Current record: 5-4 (5th in East)
Offensive ranking: 16th
Defensive ranking: 21st
One thing to know: Shooting guard Kyle Korver is shooting a ridiculous 57.7% from three-point range through nine games, making him easily Atlanta's most potent offensive player.
Current record: 5-5 (6th in East)
Offensive ranking: 29th
Defensive ranking: 2nd
One thing to know: One of the biggest surprises of the season. Jason Kidd has the team defending, and although their offence is brutal, they're getting nice development from youngsters like Jabari Parker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brandon Knight.
Current record: 3-8 (12th in West)
Offensive ranking: 28th
Defensive ranking: 9th
One thing to know: Over the next nine games OKC gets Utah (twice), Denver, New York, Philly, and Detroit. If they can somehow inch back toward .500 during that period, they give themselves a chance to make the playoffs when Durant and Westbrook return.
Current record: 4-5 (8th in East)
Offensive ranking: 9th
Defensive ranking: 18th
One thing to know: Joe Johnson called out his team right before a tough Western Conference road trip on which they went 0-3.
Current record: 4-6 (9th in East)
Offensive ranking: 25th
Defensive ranking: 14th
One thing to know: An NBA scout says prized acquisition Lance Stephenson looks out of shape and uncomfortable not having the ball.
Current record: 3-5 (10th in East)
Offensive ranking: 6th
Defensive ranking: 27th
One thing to know: Rajon Rondo is a regular triple-double threat and has turned a weak supporting cast into an efficient offence.
Current record: 4-7 (11th in West)
Offensive ranking: 11th
Defensive ranking: 29th
One thing to know: They have some exciting young pieces, but they don't quite make sense together. They're the 2nd-slowest team in the NBA in terms of possessions per game.
Current record: 4-7 (11th in East)
Offensive ranking: 26th
Defensive ranking: 8th
One thing to know: Injuries have destroyed this team -- Roy Hibbert is the only of the Pacers' top-five scorers this season who was a rotation player last season.
Current record: 3-8 (14th in East)
Offensive ranking: 18th
Defensive ranking: 24th
One thing to know: Despite growing pains and a fairly tough schedule, they have lost four games by six points or less, so things may still look up for them.
Current record: 4-7 (12th in East)
Offensive ranking: 24th
Defensive ranking: 12th
One thing to know: The return of Victor Oladipo could help a sluggish offence and put less pressure on their surprisingly stout defence.
Current record: 3-7 (13th in East)
Offensive ranking: 26th
Defensive ranking: 15th
One thing to know: The Josh Smith-Greg Monroe-Andre Drummond trio, which was a disaster last year, has been outscoring opponents by four points per 100 possessions this season.
Current record: 2-7 (13th in West)
Offensive ranking: 22nd
Defensive ranking: 28th
One thing to know: They're not letting the young guys play. Zach LaVine, Gorgui Dieng, and Anthony Bennett all play 20 minutes per game or fewer.
Current record: 2-7 (14th in West)
Offensive ranking: 21st
Defensive ranking: 26th
One thing to know: They shouldn't be this bad, considering the roster they have at their disposal. They have the 10th-highest payroll in the NBA.
Current record: 1-9 (15th in West)
Offensive ranking: 14th
Defensive ranking: 30th
One thing to know: Kobe Bryant is taking the 2nd-most shots per game of his career.
Current record: 0-9 (15th in West)
Offensive ranking: 30th
Defensive ranking: 23rd
One thing to know: Head coach Brett Brown had the perfect description of coaching the NBA's worst team after a 53-point thumping by the Dallas Mavericks.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.