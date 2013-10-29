NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into The Season

The NBA season begins Tuesday night when Derrick Rose makes his return against the Heat.
Going into the season there are five clear title contenders, a handful of intriguing teams, and a BUNCH of franchises that are banking on the loaded 2014 NBA Draft.
To make our preseason power rankings we used our own offseason grades, the SCHOENE advanced statistics prediction model, and 2012-13 results.
SCHOENE prediction: 15th in West
Thing to know: They have four picks in the loaded 2014 NBA Draft.
SCHOENE prediction: 15th in East
Thing to know: They didn't re-sign any free agents and they're going to experiment with Victor Oladipo at point guard.
SCHOENE prediction: 14th in West
Thing to know: Top pick Nerlens Noel probably won't play this year, which is just fine for the team.
SCHOENE prediction: 13th in East
Thing to know: It sounds like Rajon Rondo is going to go the Derrick Rose route and not play until he's 100% healthy. That means more losses for Boston.
SCHOENE prediction: 11th in East
Thing to know: The preseason buzz on Cody Zeller is really positive, which is surprising.
SCHOENE prediction: 13th in West
Thing to know: They got nothing for Paul Millsap and Al Jefferson, but now we'll get a chance to see if their young big men are actually good.
SCHOENE prediction: 12th in East
Thing to know: They had to cancel a preseason game because the floor was too slick. Not the best start to the post-Jennings/Ellis era!
SCHOENE prediction: 11th in East
Thing to know: The loss of Tyreke Evans might actually make them better.
SCHOENE prediction: 12th in West
Thing to know: Surprise, surprise, Kobe should be back well ahead of schedule.
SCHOENE prediction: 8th in East
Thing to know: They might be decent, but keep in mind that new GM Masai Ujiri isn't loyal to this roster and could make some trades for future assets.
SCHOENE prediction: 9th in East
Thing to know: Andrew Bynum may or may not have added a ton of weight in the offseason, which is troubling.
SCHOENE prediction: 10th in West
Thing to know: They'd be higher if it wasn't for CJ McCollum's injury.
Offseason grade: B (before Gortat trade)
SCHOENE prediction: 10th in East
Thing to know: So much depends on Bradley Beal's continued development. He's their most important player.
SCHOENE prediction: 7th in West
Thing to know: They lost their best player (Andre Iguodala), coach (George Karl), and GM (Masai Ujiri) this offseason.
SCHOENE prediction: 5th in East
Thing to know: This is a great League Pass team. Brandon Jennings, Josh Smith, and Andre Drummond are all involved -- anything can happen.
SCHOENE prediction: 11th in West
Thing to know: There's a chance that the Jrue Holliday, Tyreke Evans, Eric Gordon experiment is a flaming disaster. But there's also a chance Anthony Davis becomes an All-Star.
SCHOENE prediction: 6th in East
Thing to know: The most consistently mediocre team in the NBA looks destined to retain that title as Paul Millsap replaces Josh Smith.
SCHOENE prediction: 8th in West
Thing to know: We were probably too harsh with our offseason grade back in July. This team still has Dirk, and the last time they brought in free agents that people thought were kind of 'meh,' they won the NBA title.
SCHOENE prediction: 5th in West
Thing to know: FINALLY, a full season of healthy Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love.
SCHOENE prediction: 7th in East
Thing to know: This team won 50+ games last year and most of the same pieces are still there. A lot will depend on Mike Woodson's willingness to use the types of small lineups that worked last year.
SCHOENE prediction: 3rd in West
Thing to know: They have all the makings of a juggernaut. But we need to see them do it for a few weeks because we put them in the NBA's top tier.
SCHOENE prediction: 3rd in East
Thing to know: They might have the best bench in the league.
SCHOENE prediction: 9th in West
Thing to know: Mark Jackson has a tough job ahead of him with all the potential lineup variations. But that is a #firstworldproblem. This team is still loaded.
SCHOENE prediction: 4th in East
Thing to know: They could very well have knocked off Miami with a better bench last year. They've added C.J. Watson, Luis Scola, Danny Granger, and Chris Copeland going into 2013-14.
SCHOENE prediction: 6th in West
Thing to know: They didn't add the perimeter scoring threat they needed to beat San Antonio or OKC, but they didn't lose enough to fall out of contention completely.
SCHOENE prediction: 2nd in West
Thing to know: They're going to be terrifying offensively, but frontcourt depth is a big issue.
SCHOENE prediction: 2nd in East
Thing to know: Mike Dunleavy is the best two-guard Derrick Rose has played with.
SCHOENE prediction: 1st in West
Thing to know: Kawhi Leonard's increased production should offset whatever they lose from Manu Ginobili.
SCHOENE prediction: 4th in West
Thing to know: Replacing Kevin Martin's points is a huge issue, but people forget that this was a 60-win team before Russell Westbrook got hurt.
SCHOENE prediction: 1st in East
Thing to know: Still a juggernaut. Whether or not they three-peat is up to the health of Dwyane Wade and the productivity of Chris Anderson.
