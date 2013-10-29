NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into The Season

The NBA season begins Tuesday night when Derrick Rose makes his return against the Heat.

Going into the season there are five clear title contenders, a handful of intriguing teams, and a BUNCH of franchises that are banking on the loaded 2014 NBA Draft.

To make our preseason power rankings we used our own offseason grades, the SCHOENE advanced statistics prediction model, and 2012-13 results.

