The Absurdity Of The NBA Playoffs In A Single Chart

It’s no secret that the NBA’s Western Conference is superior to the Eastern Conference this season and the chart below shows just how terrible that will be for this year’s playoffs.

As it stands right now, the West’s Phoenix Suns, projected to finish with the ninth best record in the NBA, would lose a tie-breaker and miss the playoffs. On the other hand, the East’s New York Knicks have just the 19th best record out of 30 teams and are on pace to be the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

If the goal of the playoffs is to determine the best team, it would help if the playoffs started with the best teams available.

