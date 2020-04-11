ESPN's Rachel Nichols says there's 'real interest' in finishing the NBA season and crowning a champion

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images

Despite the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there is still considerable interest in salvaging the 2020 NBA season.

ESPN’s “The Jump” host Rachel Nichols told Insider that the NBA has “a real interest in getting some sort of playoffs and having some sort of champion crowned this year.”

Nichols also said that, in speaking to players, it’s clear many are flexible about what they would do to finish the season.

But when it comes to how the NBA should handle making it happen, Nichols said her guess is as good as anyone else’s.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA has been on hiatus ever since Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11.

The further the league strays from its predetermined schedule, the more it appears as though they will have little choice but to cancel the 2020 season.

But at least one NBA insider thinks there’s still “real interest” in salvaging the year.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images ESPN’s ‘The Jump’ host Rachel Nichols.

ESPN’s “The Jump” host Rachel Nichols told Insider that the NBA has “a real interest in getting some sort of playoffs and having some sort of champion crowned this year.”

“I know from talking to players that there’s some sort of flexibility about what they would do to be able to play out the season,” Nichols added. “How much flexibility, how safe it’s going to be to have that flexibility, what the circumstances are, and what amount of playoffs we can have – those are the questions nobody can really answer yet.”

And on Thursday, after LeBron James made comments about wanting the season to resume for the sake of “closure” on a video conference call with reporters, Nichols reiterated her argument that players are becoming increasingly amenable to various plans to save the season.

“A couple weeks ago… he was like, ‘I wouldn’t want to be isolated with the other players somewhere away from my family – I don’t want to do that,'” Nichols said of James. “Now we’re a couple weeks later and you heard him… being like ‘Hey, if it’s a central location like Las Vegas and they figure out a way to put us in a bubble, we’ll have to think about that.'”

“It sounds like his thinking is evolving as the chance to finish out this season – the window is getting more and more narrow,” she added. “He’s willing to do more and more things.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But when it comes to how the NBA should handle making it happen, Nichols said her guess is as good as anyone else’s.

“Man, I would buy a lottery ticket if I could answer that question,” Nichols told Insider. “The problem is that no one has the set of circumstances of what a month from now is going to be like. We all want to swarm to solve it but no one knows what it’s going to be like a month from now, and that’s coming from the highest level of medical experts in our country saying they don’t know what it’s going to be like a month from now. We just have to wait and see.”

Jae C. Hong/AP Images NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Given the complexity of the circumstances at hand and the speed with which the coronavirus situation devolved in the United States, Nichols applauded the NBA for its foresight and ability to operate efficiently this set of obstacles.

“I’m so impressed with the way the league office has handled every situation that has come up throughout this crisis,” Nichols said. “You have a league that’s really good at advanced planning and some people with very good critical thinking skills. You give them a set of circumstances and they will figure it out.”

Though the NBA remains indefinitely suspended, Nichols and the rest of her teammates on “The Jump” will return to the airwaves Monday at 3 p.m., resuming their regular time slot every weekday on ESPN.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.