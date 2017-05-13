More than 80% of the teams that reach the NBA Finals are seeded 1 or 2

The 2017 NBA playoffs are once again showing just how predictable an NBA season can be.

If the Boston Celtics win Game 6 or Game 7 against the Washington Wizards it will mean that all four of the 1- and 2-seeds in the NBA Playoffs will have reached the conference finals and it will guarantee that the NBA Finals will include two of the top four teams entering the playoffs.

How common is that? Very.

Since the NBA playoffs expanded to 16 teams in 1984, 37 (56%) of the 66 teams to reach the Finals were 1-seeds and 55 (83%) were seeded 1 or 2. Only four (6%) of the finalists were seeded fourth or lower.

