NBA Playoff Scenarios: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into The Final Night Of The Season

It’s the final night of the NBA regular season, and a bunch of playoff match-ups are still unsettled.



Let’s start in the Eastern Conference, where things are pretty simple.

The top-4 seeds are set, and Chicago gets the 5-seed if they beat Washington tonight or if Atlanta loses to New York.

Here’s the breakdown:

SET IN STONE: Miami (1) vs. Milwaukee (8)

SET IN STONE: New York (2) vs. Boston (7)

SET IN STONE: Indiana is the 3-seed

SET IN STONE: Brooklyn is the 4-seed

If Chicago wins OR Atlanta loses: Indiana (3) vs. Atlanta (6), Brooklyn (4) vs. Chicago (5)

If Chicago loses AND Atlanta wins: Indiana (3) vs. Chicago (6), Brooklyn (4) vs. Atlanta (5)

In all likelihood, we’re going to get the Indiana-Chicago series.

The Western Conference, on the other hand, is a headache.

Let’s start at the bottom of the playoff picture. The Lakers get into the playoffs if they beat Houston tonight, or if Utah loses to Memphis.

Houston will move up one spot if they win and Golden State loses, or move down one spot if they lose.

Here’s the breakdown (6-8 seeds):

If Los Angeles Lakers win OR Utah loses: Oklahoma City (1) vs. Houston (8), San Antonio (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7), Utah OUT

If Los Angeles Lakers lose AND Utah wins: Oklahoma City (1) vs. Utah Jazz (8), San Antonio (2) vs. Houston (7), Los Angeles Lakers OUT

If Los Angeles Lakers lose, Utah wins, AND Golden State wins: Oklahoma City (1) vs. Utah Jazz (8), San Antonio Spurs (2) vs. Houston (7), Denver/Los Angeles Clippers (3) vs. Golden State (6) Los Angeles Lakers OUT

If Los Angeles Lakers lose, Utah wins, AND Golden State loses: Oklahoma City (1) vs. Utah Jazz (8), San Antonio Spurs (2) vs. Golden State (7), Denver/Los Angeles Clippers (3) vs. Houston (6) Los Angeles Lakers OUT

Things are similarly confusing in the 3-5 seed range.

Denver just has to win, and they get the 3-seed. The Clippers are guaranteed the 4-seed because they won their division, but they can move up to the three

Memphis is stuck in the 5th seed, but they can get home court advantage over the Clippers with a win and and LA loss (even though LA is still nominally the 4-seed because they won their division).

The breakdown:

If Denver wins: Denver (3) vs. Golden State/Houston (6), LA Clippers (4) vs. Memphis (4)

If Denver loses and Los Angeles Clippers win: Los Angeles Clippers (3) vs. Golden State/Houston (6), Denver (4) vs. Memphis (5)

If Denver loses, Los Angeles Clippers lose, and Memphis loses: Denver (3) vs. Golden State/Houston (6), Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Memphis (5)

If Denver loses, Los Angeles Clippers lose, and Memphis wins: Denver (3) vs. Golden State/Houston (6), Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Memphis (5) but Memphis will have home court advantage

So there you have it.

We basically have no idea what the West match-ups are going to look like because all seven teams below the second seed can still move around.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.