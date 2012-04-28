VEGAS SPEAKS: Here Are The favourites To Win The NBA Title

lebron james and dwyane wade of the miami heat

Photo: AP

The NBA Playoffs starts tomorrow. Today, the NBA title odds are starting to trickle out of Vegas. Check them out below.Some observations:

  • The two powers in the East are bigger favourites than OKC, which is surprising since the Thunder are getting so much public love right now.
  • The Grizzlies hype machine has driven their price way up, they’re no longer a “sleeper” after Vegas put them as the seventh favourite.
  • The Knicks’ price is inflated. They have the same odds as the third-seeded Pacers because they’ve been playing well and they get so much media hype.
  • Vegas clearly thinks this is a four-horse race, with a huge separated between the Spurs at 9/2 and the Lakers at 14/1.

Here are the full odds from Bovada:

1. Miami Heat — 21/10

2. Chicago Bulls — 7/2

3. Oklahoma City Thunder — 15/4

4. San Antonio Spurs — 9/2

5. Los Angeles Lakers — 14/1

6. Boston Celtics — 20/1

7. Memphis Grizzlies — 22/1

8. Los Angeles Clippers — 28/1

9. Indiana Pacers — 30/1

9. New York Knicks — 30/1

11. Dallas Mavericks — 33/1

12. Atlanta Hawks — 60/1

13. Denver Nuggets — 75/1

14. Orlando Magic — 100/1

15. Philadelphia 76ers — 100/1

16. Utah Jazz — 150/1

