VEGAS SPEAKS: Here Are The favourites To Win The NBA Title

The NBA Playoffs starts tomorrow. Today, the NBA title odds are starting to trickle out of Vegas. Check them out below.Some observations:



The two powers in the East are bigger favourites than OKC, which is surprising since the Thunder are getting so much public love right now.

The Grizzlies hype machine has driven their price way up, they’re no longer a “sleeper” after Vegas put them as the seventh favourite.

The Knicks’ price is inflated. They have the same odds as the third-seeded Pacers because they’ve been playing well and they get so much media hype.

Vegas clearly thinks this is a four-horse race, with a huge separated between the Spurs at 9/2 and the Lakers at 14/1.

Here are the full odds from Bovada:

1. Miami Heat — 21/10

2. Chicago Bulls — 7/2

3. Oklahoma City Thunder — 15/4

4. San Antonio Spurs — 9/2

5. Los Angeles Lakers — 14/1

6. Boston Celtics — 20/1

7. Memphis Grizzlies — 22/1

8. Los Angeles Clippers — 28/1

9. Indiana Pacers — 30/1

9. New York Knicks — 30/1

11. Dallas Mavericks — 33/1

12. Atlanta Hawks — 60/1

13. Denver Nuggets — 75/1

14. Orlando Magic — 100/1

15. Philadelphia 76ers — 100/1

16. Utah Jazz — 150/1

