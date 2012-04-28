VEGAS SPEAKS: Here Are The favourites To Win The NBA Title

Photo: AP
The NBA Playoffs starts tomorrow. Today, the NBA title odds are starting to trickle out of Vegas. Check them out below.Some observations:
- The two powers in the East are bigger favourites than OKC, which is surprising since the Thunder are getting so much public love right now.
- The Grizzlies hype machine has driven their price way up, they’re no longer a “sleeper” after Vegas put them as the seventh favourite.
- The Knicks’ price is inflated. They have the same odds as the third-seeded Pacers because they’ve been playing well and they get so much media hype.
- Vegas clearly thinks this is a four-horse race, with a huge separated between the Spurs at 9/2 and the Lakers at 14/1.
Here are the full odds from Bovada:
1. Miami Heat — 21/10
2. Chicago Bulls — 7/2
3. Oklahoma City Thunder — 15/4
4. San Antonio Spurs — 9/2
5. Los Angeles Lakers — 14/1
6. Boston Celtics — 20/1
7. Memphis Grizzlies — 22/1
8. Los Angeles Clippers — 28/1
9. Indiana Pacers — 30/1
9. New York Knicks — 30/1
11. Dallas Mavericks — 33/1
12. Atlanta Hawks — 60/1
13. Denver Nuggets — 75/1
14. Orlando Magic — 100/1
15. Philadelphia 76ers — 100/1
16. Utah Jazz — 150/1
