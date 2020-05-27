The NBA is considering new playoff formats, including a World Cup-style group stage, as it attempts to make a return

Rusty Costanza/AP Images Zion Williamson and the Pelicans could compete for the playoffs in a group-stage format.

The NBA appears to be growing closer to resuming the 2019-20 season, with possible changes to the format, like a play-in tournament.

According to The Ringer, the NBA outlined proposals to the league’s GMs, including a World Cup-style group stage with 20 teams, eventually building to an eight-team playoff.

Though the NBA doesn’t yet have a plan or proposed start date, it appears more and more unlikely that all 30 teams will return to play out the regular season.

With momentum building toward the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, the league is reportedly considering new formats to the season and playoffs.

The NBA said it is in negotiations with Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to stage a single-site return.

However, hurdles remain. Should the NBA officially announce the resumption of the season, which has been on hold since March 11, players across the league would need to return to their markets from other cities and states, and in some cases, other countries. They may need to quarantine for two weeks upon returning.

Teams would likely hold a mini-training camp lasting 2-3 weeks, before teams would then need to travel to Orlando, then quarantine again before games resumed.

Facing the possibility of several steps that could last over a month, some teams have reportedly balked at the idea of going through all of the steps, only to return for an abbreviated regular season, then missing the playoffs. SNY’s Ian Begley reported, for instance, that the New York Knicks were one team to ask if they could report directly to Orlando to quarantine, then begin training. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “SportsCenter” that teams at the bottom of the standings have asked if it’s “worth it” to go through the protocols, only to play a handful of regular-season games.

While discussions are ongoing, Wojnarowski said there is the possibility of doing a play-in tournament to the playoffs, bringing back only playoff teams and teams currently on the bubble of the playoffs. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst went as far as to say it looks unlikely that all 30 teams will go to Orland to resume the season.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the NBA sent out emails to all 30 general managers detailing different proposals to resume the season. According to O’Connor, one idea is a World Cup-style group stage that would then lead to a more typical playoff setting.

In the group stage proposal, 20 teams would go to Disney World and be divided into four groups, five teams each. According to O’Connor, the NBA could create different tiers of teams, based on the regular-season records, to divide into the groups, ensuring an equal level of competition. The five teams in the groups would all play each other twice, with two winners coming from each group. The eight remaining teams would then play each other in a best-of-seven series until a champion is crowned.

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

As O’Connor noted, the group-stage format could include up to 80 games. The NBA could televise the group drawing. And Silver has long noted his desire to mimic European soccer leagues, including an oft-discussed midseason tournament. The already altered 2019-20 season could allow the NBA to experiment more than ever.

According to O’Connor, there has been pushback to the idea. Some teams are concerned with landing in a group with all of the top teams from the different tiers, theoretically giving a contender from Tier 1 a harder path to the Finals.

Eastern Conference teams have also reportedly pushed back on the idea, as the Eastern Conference is weaker than the West. Teams in the East could have a more difficult path in the playoffs and lose leverage in future discussions about re-seeding the playoffs.

There would also be a concern that the group stage idea would diminish the importance of the regular season.

The group-stage format is just one idea. As Wojnarowski and ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported, Commissioner Adam Silver is fielding calls around the league from team owners and executives with different thoughts and perspectives on how to resume.

“If anyone tells you the NBA knows exactly what it’s going to do, they’re probably ahead of themselves. This is still an open discussion,” wrote Wojnarowski and Lowe.

Though Michele Roberts, the president of the NBA Players Association, called for decisions to be made, saying players need some confirmation, the league doesn’t appear to be in a rush. Silver has said he thinks the league can wait until June to make a decision; Wojnarowski and Lowe reported that games could resume in August rather than late July.

The drawn-out process represents a change in thinking in the NBA’s part: some games are better than none, no matter how late it goes. Regardless of the format, it appears the league will return in some way or another.

