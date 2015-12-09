Half of the NBA playoff spots are already nearly locked up

We are only about one-fourth of the way through the NBA season and we already have a pretty good idea who most of the playoff teams will be and eight of the 16 spots already nearly locked up.

Using the playoff probabilities of FiveThirtyEight.com, four teams, the Thunder, Spurs, Warriors, and Cavaliers, are all already a lock to make the playoffs at 99% or higher. Four other teams, the Clipper, Celtics, Grizzlies, and Raptors, are not far behind and close to being a lock for the playoffs with at least a 90% chance to reach the postseason.

If we look a step further, 14 of the 30 teams already have a 74% chance (or higher) to make the playoffs. That leaves only two spots (one in each conference) that are truly up for grabs at this point.

