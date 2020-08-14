The NBA playoff bracket is set, including the league's first-ever play-in tournament

Charles Krupa/AP Images

The NBA playoff bracket, including the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, is set.

The play-in tournament will feature the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies, with the Grizzlies needing two wins to beat the Blazers to advance to the first round of the playoffs.

While the 4th and 5th seeds in both conferences can flip, the matchups are still set and the seeds mean less without home-court advantage in the bubble.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA playoff bracket is set.

After eight “seeding” games in the bubble in Disney World, the postseason will begin on August 17, but first, there will be a play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

The play-in tournament will feature the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies. If the Blazers win Game 1, they will be the 8th seed play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. If the Grizzlies win Game 1, there will be a second game, which they also have to win to advance to the first round.

The rest of the matchups are set. While it is still to be determined whether the Indiana Pacers or Miami Heat get the 4th or 5th seed in the East, and whether the Houston Rockets or Oklahoma City Thunder get the 4th or 5th seed in the West, they matchup is still locked in, and the seeds mean less without home-court advantage.

Here is the Eastern Conference bracket:

via TNT

And the Western Conference bracket:

via TNT

Some notes about the matchups:

There is already some upset buzz around the Blazers-Lakers series. Portland first needs to win the play-in tournament, and they will need to clean up its defensive issues. The Lakers are the better team, no doubt, but they have no one who can reasonably match up with Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The Blazers can match the Lakers size, and the Lakers have been underwhelming in the bubble.

Rockets-Thunder stands to be the juiciest first-round matchup, with Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook (not to mention James Harden, though that feels like ancient history) playing their former teams.

Celtics-76ers may be the highlight series in the East, thanks to the two teams’ bitter history. The 76ers signed Al Horford away from the Celtics last summer, and Horford was the Celtics’ Joel Embiid-stopper. Ben Simmons missing the rest of the season takes away some of the juice, however.

Heat-Pacers will be notable after Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren, one of the breakout stars of the bubble, nearly came to blows back in January. Two physical teams, this series has the potential to get rough, ugly, and entertaining.

The Jazz wanted to avoid the Rockets for a third straight postseason, as Rudy Gobert has had trouble sticking with the small-ball Rockets. How he fairs against Nikola Jokic, who is both a modern and old-school centre, will be worth monitoring, particularly with Gobert eligible for a supermax contract this summer.

The Clippers may be a bad matchup for the Mavericks (they won the season series 3-0), but with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luka Doncic, and Kristaps Porzingis, it may be the most star-studded first-round matchup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.