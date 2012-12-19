A Comprehensive List Of NBA Players With Fewer Turnovers Than Mark Sanchez Right Now

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Mark Sanchez has turned the ball over 24 times this year, the highest number in the NFL according to ESPN.SI’s Bryan Armen Graham really put how high that number is in perspective today, tweeting, “Jason Kidd has six fewer turnovers than Mark Sanchez.”



Oof.

It turns out Kidd isn’t the only one. Despite the average NBA player turning the ball over far more times per game than the average QB, there are 33 everyday NBA players who have turned the ball over less than 24 times this season.

To qualify, players had to play at least 20 minutes per game and appear in at least 18 games. The highlights: Chris Duhon, Kris Humphries, Nick Young.

Here are all the guys who have turned it over fewer times in 18+ NBA games than Sanchez did in 14 NFL games.

Lavoy Allen (76ers)

Tony Allen (Grizzlies)

Ryan Anderson (Hornets)

Brandon Bass (Celtics)

Shane Battier (Heat)

Marco Belinelli (Bulls)

Bismack Biyombo (Bobcats)

Ronnie Brewer (Knicks)

Caron Butler (Clippers)

Dante Cunningham (Timberwolves)

Marquis Daniels (Bucks)

Chris Duhon (Lakers)

Daniel Gibson (Cavs)

Devin Harris (Hawks)

Kris Humphries (Nets)

Ersan Ilyasova (Bucks)

Antawn Jamison (Lakers)

Amir Johnson (Raptors)

Jason Kidd (Knicks)

Kosta Koufos (Nuggets)

Roger Mason (Hornets)

Marcus Morris (Suns)

Markieff Morris (Rockets)

Steve Novak (Knicks)

Emeka Okafor (Wizards)

Quincy Pondexter (Grizzlies)

Jason Richardson (76ers)

John Salmons (Kings)

Thabo Sefolosha (Thunder)

Jeff Taylor (Bobcats)

Marcus Thorton (Kings)

Ekpe Udoh (Bucks)

Nick Young (76ers)

