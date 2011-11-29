SHOWTIME: Here's How NBA Players Reacted To The End Of The Lockout On Twitter

Photo: Reuters
In case you hadn’t heard, the NBA lockout is over – almost.Only a majority vote by players and owners stands in the way of an NBA season beginning Christmas Day. At this point, it’s believed approval by both sides is merely a formality.
But this announcement didn’t take place until 3:40 am Friday morning. A time in which most were fast asleep.
So one can only imagine the reactions of NBA players as they arose from their deep sleep Friday morning to missed calls, texts, and tweets announcing they can go back to work in less than a month.
Fortunately, there’s Twitter.
Which means we were all privy to their (mostly) enjoyable initial responses.
Not sure what this means. We just couldn't refuse to leave out @BlackBoiPachino from the conversation.
So is the amount of money this never-turns-down-a-shot guard is about to make in free agency.
Nets fans everywhere are disappointed Williams' Turkey experience didn't make him miss New Jersey more.
We are extremely happy for Justin. But we also apologise for breaking the news that his girlfriend is cheating on him with over 400 other men.
Umm...but it wasn't. The lockout was real. Unless, of course, he's referring to Brian Cardinal.
Because if anybody needs 'great news' these days, it's Humphries. Look - he's been in such a daze he can't even spell correctly.
