NBA Players Try To Describe What It's Like To Play Against LeBron James Right Now

Photo: AP

LeBron James became the first player to score 30 points and shoot better than 60 per cent in six-straight games last night.He has made 60 of his last 80 shots, and he’s playing some of the best, most efficient basketball the NBA has seen since Michael Jordan.



The praise isn’t just coming from media and fans, it’s coming from the players themselves.

Here are some astonishing quotes from other NBA players.

Nicolas Batum, Portland Trail Blazers (via The Oregonian):

“You have to guard him close, you have to play him tough and we did that. But, I mean, we’re just human. He’s not.”

Elliot Williams, Portland Trail Blazers (via The Oregonian):

“I’ve never seen anything like him. That was amazing.”

Sasha Pavlovic, Portland Trail Blazers (via The Oregonian):

“You’ve got to listen to this, he says LeBron was created in a lab. He’s crazy.”

JJ Hickson, Portland Trail Blazers (via The Oregonian):

“The things that he does, it’s just… You just can’t explain it.”

Steve Nash, Los Angeles Lakers (via ESPN):

“It’s scary. No one’s quite played the game the way he’s playing it, as consistently as he’s played it. I think Jordan had some years of that, when he was rebounding and passing as well as scoring efficiently. But [LeBron] has taken it to a pretty rare area in the history of our game.”

Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers (via Palm Beach Post):

“He’s just playing exceptional basketball. I think he’s figured out his game, in terms of what he wants it to be. … I mean, it’s just sensational. At his size, I think what’s important that he’s added to his game is his ability to square up and shoot.”

Metta World Peace, Los Angeles Lakers (via LA Times):

“He’s definitely strong. He reminds me of a more athletic me.”

Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat (via USA Today):

“He’s off the planet right now. He’s not even the best basketball player on the planet. He’s surpassed the planet. He’s somewhere else. He’s playing phenomenal.”

Unreal praise.

