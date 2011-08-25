NBA Players Take to Twitter in Earthquake Aftermath

Unless your last 24 hours were spent under a rock, you’ve heard about the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Mineral, Virginia and was felt along the east coast from New England to the Deep South.

Thanks to the social media landscape, people received news and reactions instantly via Twitter.

But the question everybody wants to know is…how did athletes respond?

Lou Williams, Philadelphia 76ers

No, Lou. You are not tripping, unless your shoelaces are too long.

DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings

Sam Young, Memphis Grizzlies

If I said I the earthquake didn't happen, that would be fake talk.

Larry Sanders, Milwaukee Bucks

I will tell you - tough day to be a Fresh Prince fan living in New York. I definitely shook my head.

Shelden Williams, Free Agent

I hope you called your landlord.

Jason Thompson, Sacramento Kings

Anthony Morrow, New Jersey Nets

Thoughtful remarks by Morrow. But I just wanted to call out the best handle on Twitter: BlackBoiPachino.

Evan Turner, Philadelphia 76ers

Your earthquake related-related humblebrag of the day. Don't overexert yourself, Evan.

Delonte West, Free Agent (1 of 4)

You are crazy, Delonte. But it has nothing to do with the earthquake.

Delonte West, Free Agent (2 of 4)

Parenting 101 with Mr. West: How to protect your dogs and not your children.

Delonte West, Free Agent (3 of 4)

Humblebrag number two of the day.

Delonte West, Free Agent (4 of 4)

What did others think?

