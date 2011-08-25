NBA Players Take to Twitter in Earthquake Aftermath

Unless your last 24 hours were spent under a rock, you’ve heard about the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Mineral, Virginia and was felt along the east coast from New England to the Deep South.
Thanks to the social media landscape, people received news and reactions instantly via Twitter.
But the question everybody wants to know is…how did athletes respond?
I will tell you - tough day to be a Fresh Prince fan living in New York. I definitely shook my head.
Thoughtful remarks by Morrow. But I just wanted to call out the best handle on Twitter: BlackBoiPachino.
Your earthquake related-related humblebrag of the day. Don't overexert yourself, Evan.
You are crazy, Delonte. But it has nothing to do with the earthquake.
Parenting 101 with Mr. West: How to protect your dogs and not your children.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.