Jimmy Kimmel does a feature on his late-night show where celebrities read the awful things that people say about them on Twitter.



Last night, the show did an NBA edition of Mean Tweets, and it was great.

Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Kobe Bryant, and Shaq were all involved.

Kobe and Rondo are probably the best (via @ArashMarkazi):

