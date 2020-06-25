Some big names won't be participating in the NBA 'bubble' — here are the players opting out so far

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images Avery Bradley is choosing to stay with his family rather than resume the season in Disney.

The NBA will resume the 2019-20 season in a “bubble” in Walt Disney World in July.

So far, three players have opted out of playing, with several others scratched because of injuries and surgeries.

The list is expected to grow, with many treating July 1 as the deadline for players to choose to play or opt-out of playing.

As the NBA nears a resumption of the 2019-20 season in a bubble in Disney World, several players won’t be taking part.

Only three players have willingly opted out so far, but there are expected to be more. Several other players have suffered recent injuries or underwent surgery, ruling them out of the season’s restart.

Our list excludes players who have been injured all season long and did not play this year, like Kevin Durant, John Wall, and DeMarcus Cousins.

The deadline for players to notify teams of their decisions to not play is June 24, but according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, many teams are viewing July 1 as the deadline.

Avery Bradley, G

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Avery Bradley.

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Why he’s not playing: Bradley told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that he decided against playing in the bubble to be with his family. He also said his six-year-old son has had respiratory issues in the past and is at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. Bradley was also a vocal member of a player coalition led by Kyrie Irving that expressed concern about the NBA’s restart overshadowing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Trevor Ariza, F

Steve Dykes/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Trevor Ariza.

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Why he’s not playing:According to Wojnarowski, Ariza has a one-month visitation period with his son, which will occur during the NBA resumption. Ariza chose to see his son instead of attending the bubble.

Davis Bertans, F

Brian Rothmuller/Getty Images Davis Bertans.

Team: Washington Wizards

Why he’s not playing: Bertans was in the midst of a career year with the Wizards and is set to hit free agency this offseason. With the Wizards looking like long-shots to make the playoffs, and Bertans eligible for a big, multi-year deal, he is opting out of the risk of getting injured or sick in the Disney bubble.

LaMarcus Aldridge, C

Eric Gay/AP LaMarcus Aldridge.

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Why he’s not playing: Aldridge underwent surgery on his right shoulder during the layoff and will be out for the remainder of the season. The injury had been bothering him before the season was suspended.

Bojan Bogdanovic, F

David Richard/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Bojan Bogdanovic.

Team: Utah Jazz

Why he’s not playing: Bogdanovic, a 20-points-per-game scorer for the Jazz, underwent surgery on his wrist during the break and will miss the rest of the season.

Kyrie Irving, G

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Kyrie Irving.

Team: Brooklyn Nets

Why he’s not playing: Irving was ruled out for the season in March with a shoulder injury. Irving and the Nets confirmed he would not be able to play in the bubble, even with the season pushed back. Irving has also expressed concern with restarting the season.

Kelly Oubre Jr., F

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Kelly Oubre Jr.

Team: Phoenix Suns

Why he’s not playing: Oubre underwent knee surgery in March and will not be ready to play when the season resumes.

Courtney Lee, G

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Courtney Lee.

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Why he’s not playing: Lee suffered a calf injury during the suspension and won’t be able to play when the season restarts.

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

