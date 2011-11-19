NBA MILLIONAIRES VS. BILLIONAIRES: Do Owners Or Players Have Sicker Houses?

Photo: Luxist
There’s a familiar refrain that almost everyone uses when they talk about the NBA lockout: “millionaires vs. billionaires.”It’s a populist phrase implying that these two sides should get over themselves and work out a deal, because they’re both making a bajillion bucks anyway.
But is that far?
We compared the houses of owners those of their players.
The results?
NBA owners are generally in a separate economic class, based on the relative awesomeness of their houses. But the NBA’s biggest stars give them a run for their money.
New Jersey Nets owner Mikahil Prokorhov lost his $55 million deposit when he decided not to buy the $750 million Villa Leopolda
Wizards player Rashard Lewis sold his Seattle-area house for under $5 million when he left the Sonics
Miami Heat owner Micky Arison owns one of the 50 largest superyachts in the world. It's so big, it could probably be considered a house
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.