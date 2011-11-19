NBA MILLIONAIRES VS. BILLIONAIRES: Do Owners Or Players Have Sicker Houses?

Tony Manfred
There’s a familiar refrain that almost everyone uses when they talk about the NBA lockout: “millionaires vs. billionaires.”It’s a populist phrase implying that these two sides should get over themselves and work out a deal, because they’re both making a bajillion bucks anyway.

We compared the houses of owners those of their players.

The results?

NBA owners are generally in a separate economic class, based on the relative awesomeness of their houses. But the NBA’s biggest stars give them a run for their money.

New Jersey Nets owner Mikahil Prokorhov lost his $55 million deposit when he decided not to buy the $750 million Villa Leopolda

Nets player Kris Humphries resides in this luxury apartment in Hoboken, NJ

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban owns this $11-million Texas mansion

Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzski paid just under $8 million for his house in 2008

Portland Trailblazers owner Paul Allen has a $30 million villa in the south of France

Trailblazers player Lamarcus Aldridge sold this less flashy Lake Oswego house in 2009

New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan sold this $13.5 million Oyster Bay estate to Sean Hannity in 2008

Knicks player Carmelo Anthony sold his Colorado mansion at a $6 million loss this year

Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan owns this monster $12.4-million golf house in Florida

Bobcats player Tyrus Thomas sold his Chicago-area house for $425,000 in February

Orland Magic owner Dick DeVos built this 22,000-square foot monster on the shores of Lake Michigan

Magic player Dwight Howard lives in this slightly smaller $8 million mansion

Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis bought this historic home on the Potomac for $8 million

Wizards player Rashard Lewis sold his Seattle-area house for under $5 million when he left the Sonics

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison owns one of the 50 largest superyachts in the world. It's so big, it could probably be considered a house

Heat player LeBron James bought a $9 million home in Coconut Grove last summer

