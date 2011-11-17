Nearly Half Of The NBA Players Could Soon Be Earning Paychecks Overseas

Yesterday was a big day for NBA players, as it marked the first missed paycheck of the 2010-11 season. However, the loss of income is not that bad for many players that are already playing professional basketball overseas. And even more could make the jump soon.



According to ESPN.com, 65 players are currently playing basketball for professional leagues in Europe and Asia. That represents nearly 20 per cent of the players that would be on active NBA rosters if the league wasn’t mired in a lockout.

And that number could skyrocket now that the players’ union has rejected the latest owners’ proposal and has now filed antitrust lawsuits against the league.

According to that same page, 107 players are either planning to play overseas or have expressed interest in doing so. If all those players do go overseas, that would mean nearly half of the NBA players are still earning a paycheck despite the lockout.

