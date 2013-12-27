NBA Players Hated Wearing Short-Sleeve Jerseys On Christmas

George Sitaras
Iman ShumpertJohn Minchillo/ApImages

Many NBA players were not impressed by the NBA’s new line of jerseys that were released during the holidays.

Several players across the league criticised the jerseys for the material, and tight fit. A few players said it inhibited their shooting ability.

NBA players and writers took to Twitter with complaints:

LeBron James was obviously not a fan:


Heat forward Shane Battier also complained about performance issues:

Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitski didn’t play on Christmas put he didn’t like the sight of the jerseys either:

Blazers center Robin Lopez took measures even further:

Knicks guard Beno Udrih was seen tugging and trying to roll up the sleeves during their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Udrih misses a three-pointer badly and tries to roll up his sleeve here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.