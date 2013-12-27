NBA Players Hated Wearing Short-Sleeve Jerseys On Christmas

Many NBA players were not impressed by the NBA’s new line of jerseys that were released during the holidays.

Several players across the league criticised the jerseys for the material, and tight fit. A few players said it inhibited their shooting ability.

NBA players and writers took to Twitter with complaints:

LeBron James was obviously not a fan:





LeBron said in pregame that the Heat’s shooters “are already upset about” the Christmas jerseys.

— Joseph Goodman (@JoeGoodmanJr) December 21, 2013

LeBron seriously complaining about sleeved jerseys walking to locker room: “I can’t shoot with these!”

— Brett Pollakoff (@BrettEP) December 26, 2013

Heat forward Shane Battier also complained about performance issues:

Battier said that when the shirts got wet, they got heavy. The NBA should end this experiment.

— Ethan J. Skolnick (@EthanJSkolnick) December 26, 2013

Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitski didn’t play on Christmas put he didn’t like the sight of the jerseys either:

Call me old school but these jerseys with sleeves are awful…..

— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) December 25, 2013

Blazers center Robin Lopez took measures even further:

Needs to be a mass burning of these sleeved nba jerseys. Also, no to the grey lakers logo. Looks like the real jerseys are in the wash…

— Robin Lopez (@eegabeeva88) December 26, 2013

Knicks guard Beno Udrih was seen tugging and trying to roll up the sleeves during their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Udrih: “Personally [the short-sleeved jersey] bothered me & my shot. On a normal shot Im used 2 getting my shoulder & elbow up [unhindered]”

— Chris Herring (@HerringWSJ) December 26, 2013

Udrih misses a three-pointer badly and tries to roll up his sleeve here:

