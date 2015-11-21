Players born outside of the United States now make up nearly 30% of the NBA

The percentage of NBA players who were born outside the United States is nearing 30% for the first time, according to data collected from Basketball-Reference.com.

In the first weeks of the 2015-16 season, 71.4% of the players who have appeared in a game were born in the United States, with 28.6% born in other countries.

The number of foreign-born players in the NBA was just 1.7% in 1980-81, and as recently as 1999-2000 (9.8%) the number was still below 10%.

