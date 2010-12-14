NBA Players Follow NFL Players' Lead And Have Begun Voting To De-certify The Union

Billy Hunter, head of the NBA Players’ Association

Photo: AP

NBA players have begun voting to de-certify the NBPA, SportsBusiness Journal’s Liz Mullen reports.By breaking up the union, players have the opportunity to sue the league in the event of a lockout.



Players in the NFL voted on similar measures earlier this season, and the vote – which is conducted on a team-by-team basis – was nearly unanimously in favour of breaking with the union. The players expect to file suit should they fail to reach a new CBA with the league in June.

