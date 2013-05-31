Why NBA Players Don't Even Notice When They Get Fined $5,000 For Flopping

The NBA fined LeBron James, David West, and Lance Stephenson $5,000 each for flopping during Tuesday’s Heat-Pacers game.



$5,000 is a drop in the bucket for NBA players. In fact, Pacers centre Roy Hibbert says players don’t even notice because of how the fines are assessed.

Hibbert told USA Today’s Nicole Auerbach that players aren’t asked to pay fines out of pocket. Instead, fines are simply taken out of their paychecks.

They don’t have to write a check or anything, they just make a tiny bit less money the next time they get paid.

If you do the maths (assuming NBA players get paid every two weeks like the rest of us), taking $5,000 out of LeBron’s paycheck is the equivalent of taking ~$13 out of the average person’s paycheck.

It’s almost nothing.

Here’s LeBron’s flop:

Deadspin

