NBA Players Cutting Costs In Anticipation Of A Lockout

The ever-growing likelihood of an NBA lockout has forced some players to re-think their spending habits.It’s all part of a conscious effort by the union to make sure its players are aware of what the economic climate could be like during a lockout so that they won’t be living paycheck-to-paycheck — a problem too many athletes suffer from.



Derek Fisher, president of the player’s union, has even been recording podcasts on fiscal responsibility that are e-mailed around the league.

Some examples of their cost-cutting measures,according to the Wall Street Journal:

Second-year point guard Brandon Jennings earned over $2 million in his rookie season, but drives a $26,000 Ford Edge

Knicks guard Roger Mason Jr. just dumped his Bentley for a Cadillac Escalade

24-year-old Brendan Wright has stopped spending on expensive meals while on the road in favour of ‘nice sandwiches.’

Of course, the NBPA can try and try but not everyone is paying attention:

“When asked how the union is encouraging younger players to save money, J.J. Hickson, a 22-year-old first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers, said: ‘I don’t know anything about that saving stuff.'”

