NBA players are reportedly growing concerned about living inside the league's 'bubble' inside Disney World

Rick Bowmer/AP Images Damian Lillard and the Blazers are the ninth seed in the West and 3.56 games back of a playoff spot.

Some NBA players are growing concerned with living inside the league’s “bubble” when the season resumes in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Though the exact protocols haven’t been released, players could not bring their families until after the first round of the playoffs, could not leave the Disney World campus, and would be tested for COVID-19 every day.

The hesitancy to join the bubble is reportedly more common on non-championship contending teams, and discussions are ongoing about allowing players to stay home and forgo their paychecks.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the NBA season grows closer to resuming in a “bubble” in Walt Disney World, some players are reportedly growing concerned with the realities of the plan.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, on Wednesday, 40-50 NBA players held a conference call to discuss “uncertainty” about restarting the season in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

According to Wojnarowski, as the realities of the logistics of the bubble begin to set in, players have discussed the “prudence” of restarting the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the NBA hasn’t yet released a set of protocols for what they have described as a “campus” environment, some details have been reported so far. Families would not be allowed to join players until after the first round of the playoffs, about seven weeks after players arrive in Disney World. Players and staff would not be allowed to leave the resort, and if they do, they would be subjected to a 1o-day quarantine. Players are also expected to be tested for COVID-19 every day.

According to NBA writer Tony East, the Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon recently said there are a lot of players with “mixed” feelings about restarting the season.

Malcolm Brogdon is a VP for the NBAPA. He said last week: “Guys across the NBA have very mixed [feelings about playing], it’s very polarized. Some guys are like, ‘I’m not playing. I don’t want to play… I’m not going to prioritize basketball over people’s health in general.'” https://t.co/swOeiXs6d8 — Tony East (@TEastNBA) June 10, 2020

Wojnarowski reported that discussions are underway that would allow players to stay home without repercussions instead of joining their team in Orlando. Those players would not be paid.

Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday that players on teams who do not expect to compete for a championship this season do not believe the financial gains of taking part in the restart are worth the hurdles and risks.

“I still think that the NBA will return in July,” Wojnarowski said. “I do think there will be players who won’t be a part of it. I think it will be more so on teams outside of the championship contenders.”

Rusty Costanza/AP Images Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are 3.5 games out of a playoff spot.

Furthermore, Wojnarowski said there are concerns among coaches and executives that players will have a hard time adapting to “an environment unlike any they have ever experienced.” There are concerns about sustaining a level of competitiveness to play through the playoffs.

NBA analyst and former player Jalen Rose said on “Get Up” that players outside of the top teams have little incentive to return to play.

“There are multimillionaires,” Rose said. “Why risk your health when you already live in the suburbs and have money in the bank and you could play to another day, play to another season? There will be players, a ton of them, hesitant to go play in the bubble.”

The NBA is expected to release its guidelines for the bubble and health and safety protocols in the coming days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.