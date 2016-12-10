Nearly half of all NBA players come from 24 schools

No school has more players on this season’s NBA rosters than the University of Kentucky. In fact, one out of every 18 players in the NBA this season played college hoops at Kentucky.

Kentucky, who had nine players taken in the the last two drafts, tops the list of active players in the NBA with 24, according to data collected by RPIratings.com. Duke is second with 19.

Overall, alumni from 108 different Division I schools were represented on NBA rosters to start the season. Here are the 24 schools with at least five active NBA players. Players from these schools represent nearly half (49%) of all players in the NBA this season.

