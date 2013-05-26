Here's What NBA Players Looked Like Before They Had Stylists

Tony Manfred
carmelo anthony 2006

The NBA fashion wars have escalated dramatically over the last few years.

Now, all the big stars have stylists.

Dwyane Wade even met with his stylist and planned out his playoff outfits all the way through to the Finals.

But once up a time, these guys had to pick their own clothes.

Some of them looked less ridiculous than they do today. But others (that’s you, Carmelo) were fashion disasters.

Carmelo Anthony now

Carmelo Anthony then

Russell Westbrook now

Russell Westbrook then

LeBron James now

LeBron James then

Dwyane Wade now

Dwyane Wade then

Paul George now

Paul George then

Amar'e Stoudemire now

Amar'e Stoudemire then

Steve Nash now

Steve Nash then

Tyson Chandler now

Tyson Chandler then

Blake Griffin now

Blake Griffin then

Kobe Bryant now

Kobe Bryant then

Rajon Rondo now

Rajon Rondo then

Tony Parker now

Tony Parker then

Dwight Howard now

Dwight Howard then

