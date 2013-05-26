Here's What NBA Players Looked Like Before They Had Stylists

The NBA fashion wars have escalated dramatically over the last few years.



Now, all the big stars have stylists.

Dwyane Wade even met with his stylist and planned out his playoff outfits all the way through to the Finals.

But once up a time, these guys had to pick their own clothes.

Some of them looked less ridiculous than they do today. But others (that’s you, Carmelo) were fashion disasters.

