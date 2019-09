This is what NBPA.org, the official site of the NBA Players Association, looks like right now.



Not sure if this is supposed to be a joke or a some kind of statement. But it’s pretty cruel to all of us who want basketball back.

This is it (via Deadspin):

Photo: www.nbpa.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.