NBA Players And Owners Are Reportedly Meeting Again In A Final Attempt To Save An NBA Season

Are we witnessing a holiday miracle?



Lawyers for NBA players and owners apparently figured out how to pick up the phone and resume lockout discussions.

Players and owners resumed talks Tuesday and are expected to continue meeting today in hopes of resolving their issues and bringing an end to the nearly five-month-long lockout, according to Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A source told Wojnarowski, “We should know more by later this evening.”

David Stern has said the league needs a 30-day window from the time an agreement is reached to actually begin an NBA season. That would make Friday the unofficial deadline to strike a deal in time for the NBA’s ever-popular Christmas Day games.

We’ve been here before. So take this news as you see fit.

But there is one reason for optimism.

These meetings are taking place without the press conferences and media hoopla reserved to those of prior weeks. Hopefully that means both sides are more concerned with reaching a deal and not promulgating their points to the public.

We’ll miss the stakeouts. But an NBA season is more than a sufficient substitute.

