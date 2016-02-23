NBA player sums up Chick-fil-A's incredible cult status in one hilarious anecdote

Twitter/‏@recordsANDradio Washington Wizards point guard John Wall.

DC basketball fans get more excited about free Chick-fil-A sandwiches than a victory over an opposing team, according to Washington Wizards star John Wall.

The entire stadium of Wizards fans won free chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A on Saturday during the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons, thanks to a running promotion.

Here’s how the promotion works: if an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws during the fourth quarter of any game, fans can redeem their tickets for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.

When the Pistons’ missed a second free throw to win the stadium free sandwiches, fans went wild.

“I mean, the walls are coming down,” Wizards forward Drew Gooden told the Washington Post.

But according to point guard John Wall, when the Wizards won the game 98-86, the fans’ cheers weren’t nearly as enthusiastic.

“They are more excited for a free chicken sandwich than a win, that’s what it looked like,” Wall said in a post-game interview.

John Wall!!! /cc Wizards fans at Verizon pic.twitter.com/mKDjHAp16c — Danny (@recordsANDradio) February 20, 2016

