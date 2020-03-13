WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing 'Call of Duty' live on Twitch

- On Wednesday, the NBA suspended the rest of its season as a precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
- A player on the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert, was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Wednesday; the league swiftly cancelled the rest of the season soon after the news broke.
- Phoenix Suns all-star point guard Devin Booker learned about the league’s suspension while streaming himself playing “Call of Duty” on Twitch.
- “What the f— bro?!” he says. “What is going on?” Booker’s emotional response echoed the sentiments of millions of basketball fans around the world.
Devin Booker finding out during his Twitch stream that the NBA season has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/AI4zGfKgI0
— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 12, 2020
