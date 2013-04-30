NBA Player Jason Collins Becomes First Openly Gay Athlete In A Major American Team Sport

Tony Manfred
jason collins washington wizards

Current Washington Wizards centre Jason Collins has come out as gay in an article in Sports Illustrated.

He’s the first active, openly gay athlete one of the big-four American team sports.

He wrote:

I’m a 34-year-old NBA centre. I’m black. And I’m gay.

I didn’t set out to be the first openly gay athlete playing in a major American team sport. But since I am, I’m happy to start the conversation. I wish I wasn’t the kid in the classroom raising his hand and saying, “I’m different.” If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I’m raising my hand.

More coming…

