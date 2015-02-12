NBA player claims a dolphin tried to drown him because it was in love with Iggy Azalea

In a bizarre tale that would be more believable as a bad movie script, Nick Young of the Los Angeles Lakers claims a dolphin tried to drown him over his rapper girlfriend, Iggy Azalea.

The story started earlier this week when Azalea sent out a simple tweet that read, “Nick is scared of dolphins.”

Nick is scared of Dolphins.

Following the Lakers’ game on Tuesday night, Young was asked why he was afraid of dolphins. He then recounted a story about a time he and Azalea went for dolphin rides while vacationing in Cabo.

He said a dolphin tried to take him to the bottom of the ocean and kill him:

“A dolphin was trying to kill me for some reason. He was playing with everybody else. He’s doing what dolphins do, the ‘ack-ack’ and all that. It was my time to ride the dolphin and some reason he took me all the way to the bottom. He’s trying to drown me. But I seen it happening so I jumped out the water and took off the little life vest and threw my hat and my little water shows and stayed outside. “It was my turn, everybody went around in circle, hanging on his little fin, you know. And when I went on, he didn’t go around. He just went straight down. He was trying to kill me. “I think he was trying to get at Iggy because he was a little friendly, kissing her and stuff. He was trying to take my woman.”

Azalea did later confirm the story on her Twitter account, noting that she wants to go on a wild dolphin snorkel tour and Young now refuses to go.

A dolphin in Cabo tried to kill him once. I was there and to be fair, it’s true. Now he won’t go on the wild dolphin snorkel tour. Lol.

Here is the full video of Young’s comments.

