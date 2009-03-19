NBA Player Can't Use Twitter During Games Anymore

Twitter has lost its NBA locker room reporter: Milwaukee Bucks coach Scott Skiles told forward Charlie Villanueva — a.k.a. @cv31 — he can’t Tweet during the game anymore.

ESPN: “We made a point to Charlie and the team that it’s nothing we ever want to happen again,” Skiles said after practice Tuesday. “You know, [we] don’t want to blow it out of proportion. But anything that gives the impression that we’re not serious and focused at all times is not the correct way we want to go about our business.”

Using the screen name “CV31” — Villanueva’s initials and jersey number — Villanueva posted the following message during halftime Sunday:

“In da locker room, snuck to post my twitt. We’re playing the Celtics, tie ball game at da half. Coach wants more toughness. I gotta step up.”

Not surprising that a NBA coach wouldn’t want his player to be goofing around on his iPhone during the game, even during halftime. But it’s still amusing (and amazing) how much access Twitter has given us to celebrity-types. Especially when they’re talking to each other, such as Villanueva’s tweet to Phoenix Suns star Shaq O’Neal, below.

