NBA Owners Did Absolutely Nothing In A 20-Minute Conference Call Thursday

NBA owners gathered on a conference call Thursday to – what we assumed – strategize a response to the players’ antitrust lawsuits.Would they file further litigation? Would they agree to return to the negotiating table?



Nope.

Owners met for a mere 20 minutes to update everyone on the latest lockout news. No strategy was hatched. None is planned.

According to ESPN’s Chris Broussard, no further owner meetings or talks with the player’s lawyers have been scheduled.

Making matters even grimmer, an ownership source told Broussard he doubts a season takes place.

“There’s just not enough time,” the source said. “I imagine another effort will be made toward end of December.”

End of December?

If efforts to restart negotiations aren’t made prior to the holiday season, the NBA lockout will be decided in a courtroom.

Which would spell the cancellation of a basketball season, and a big lump of coal for NBA fans.

