Justin Bieber’s outfit at last night’s Heat game sent people into a tizzy.



It was intentionally outrageous.

But it wasn’t as outrageous as what NBA players like LeBron, Wade, and Westbrook wear every night.

The ridiculousness of NBA fashion is miles ahead of Bieber right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.