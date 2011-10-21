Dwight Howard Doesn't Think There's Anything Left For Him To Do In Orlando

Photo: AP Images

Dwight Howard will be a free agent at the end of the 2011-12 season. And based on his recent comments, he sounds like a guy with one foot outside of Orlando.In an interview for Esquire, Howard was asked about his desire to be an icon and whether he desired to play in a bigger market.



There’s more you can do in a bigger place. I’m stuck in a tough position because I feel like right now, where I’m at, I’ve done so much. And I just don’t know what else I can do…I just think about what’s going to be best for what I want to accomplish in my life. And I don’t want that door to close on me, wherever that door is. I don’t want it to close.

Howard has always said the right things about free agency and about wanting to stay in Orlando. But as he inches closer to free agency it is becoming clear that he is being tugged by the lure of the bright lights of a faraway big city.

