The NBA Expects To Make $100 Million With On-Court Ads Next Season

NBA teams can sell advertising space on the court for the first time ever next season, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.



The area for sale is the space where teams like the Cleveland Cavilers can currently advertise their website, Cavs.com:

The area is known as the apron, and teams will be able to sell up to 60 square feet decals. The ads must be removable because they will only be displayed during locally televised games.

According to Rovell, the ads are the brainchild of deputy commissioner Adam Silver, who will replace David Stern as commissioner next season. Silver originally supported selling advertising patches on teams’ jerseys, but that idea was met with resistance.

The patches were expected to draw more than $100 million, but the NBA thinks the apron decals will generate more income.

