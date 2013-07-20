NBA OFFSEASON GRADES: Here's How All 30 Teams Did This Summer

With the exception of the few marginal free agents who have yet to sign, the NBA offseason is pretty much over.
Combining the NBA Draft and free agency, we came up with a grade for all 30 teams.
The Nets and Rockets vaulted themselves into NBA Finals contention, so they clearly lead the way. But teams like the Blazers and Sixers also did big things this summer.
The Lakers and Nuggets … not so much.
Key additions: Paul Millsap, Dennis Schroeder (rookie)
Key subtractions: Josh Smith, Zaza Pachulia
Overall: They stayed competitive this year by keeping Jeff Teague and adding Paul Millsap for cheap, and didn't mortgage the future with long-term deals.
Key additions: Brad Stevens (coach), Gerald Wallace
Key subtractions: Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry
Overall: They blew it up, which was probably the right thing to do. But they failed to clear their long-term cap sheet in the process.
Key additions: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry, Andrei Kirilenko
Key subtractions: CJ Watson, Gerald Wallace
Overall: They turned themselves into a contender by adding a bunch of former All-Stars, which you can do when your owner is willing to spend hundreds of millions.
Key additions: Al Jefferson, Cody Zeller (rookie)
Key subtractions: Tyrus Thomas
Overall: They gave $41 million to Jefferson after he made the Jazz nine points per 100 possession worse when he was on the court last year, and reached for Zeller.
Key additions: Mike Dunleavy, Derrick Rose (that counts, right?)
Key subtractions: Marco Belinelli
Overall: They could have done more if they wanted, but Dunleavy is a really nice piece and this is still the second-best team in the East with Rose back.
Key additions: Andrew Bynum, Jarrett Jack, Earl Clark, Anthony Bennett (rookie)
Key subtractions: None
Overall: They might be jumping the gun by trying to make 'the leap' this year instead of being bad again and going for it after the 2014 Draft. But Bynum is a no-risk steal and Jack signed for decent money.
Key additions: Jose Calderon, Monta Ellis, Samuel Dalembert
Key subtractions: OJ Mayo, Chris Kaman
Overall: They went for Dwight Howard and lost out, and then used that money for two mid-tier players. There's something to be said for trying to remain competitive, but they're in no-mans land right now unless they can make a trade for a superstar at some point.
Key additions: JJ Hickson, Randy Foye, Darrell Arthur
Key subtractions: Andre Iguodala, Corey Brewer, Kosta Koufos, George Karl (coach), Masai Ujiri (GM)
Overall: They lost their best player, coach, and executive, as well as two role players. Things could not have gone worse.
Key additions: Josh Smith, Chauncey Billups, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rookie)
Key subtractions: Jose Calderon, Jason Maxiell
Overall: They didn't torpedo their future with a bunch of long-term deals, and put together an intriguing core with the addition of Smith.
Key additions: Andre Iguodala, Marreese Speights
Key subtractions: Andris Biedrins, Jarrett Jack, Richard Jefferson, Carl Landry
Overall: They dumped a bunch of bad contracts and added a top-25 player. The Jack loss will hurt, though.
Key additions: Dwight Howard, Isaiah Canaan (rookie)
Key subtractions: Carlos Delfino
Overall: They managed to get one of the best players in the game without giving up anything in a sign-and-trade, enough said.
Key additions: CJ Watson, Chris Copeland
Key subtractions: All their terrible bench players
Overall: Their bench stunk, so they dropped DJ Augustin, Jeff Pendergraph, and Tyler Hansbrough and brought in two improvements. They also kept David West.
Key additions: JJ Redick, Jared Dudley, Doc Rivers (coach)
Key subtractions: Eric Bledsoe, Caron Butler
Overall: They got deeper on the wing by adding two shooters who are perfect fits for their lineups.
Key additions: Chris Kaman, Nick Young, Wes Johnson
Key subtractions: Dwight Howard, Metta World Peace
Overall: They're still set up perfectly for the summer of 2014, but it's strange that they brought in all those role players to try and win 40 games this year.
Key additions: Jamaal Franklin (rookie), Kosta Koufos
Key subtractions: Darrell Arthur
Overall: They desperately need shooting, but they didn't get any.
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: Mike Miller
Overall: They're capped out and can't do anything, but keeping Birdman was big.
Key additions: OJ Mayo, Zaza Pachulia
Key subtractions: Monta Ellis, Mike Dunleavy, JJ Redick
Overall: This is a team that should be going the way of the Celtics and blowing up the roster. Instead they're signing mediocre players to try and win 38 games.
Key additions: Kevin Martin, Corey Brewer
Key subtractions: Luke Ridnour, Andrei Kirilenko
Overall: This grade is assuming they re-sign Nikola Pekovic. It makes sense to try to give the core of Rubio-Love-Pekovic one more season before thinking about making tweaks.
Key additions: Jrue Holiday, Tyreke Evans, Anthony Morrow
Key subtractions: Nerlens Noel
Overall: They went for broke, but overpaid (Evans isn't worth $44 million) and sacrificed the future (Noel this year and a #1 pick next year) to do so. In addition, Holiday-Evans-Eric Gordon seems like a mismatched backcourt. They're intriguing, though.
Key additions: Andrea Bargnani, Metta World Peace
Key subtractions: Jason Kidd, Chris Copeland, Steve Novak
Overall: They did about all they could for a capped-out team. Although it's hard to imagine that the boatload of picks they gave up for Bargnani couldn't have been used in a trade to get a better player.
Key additions: None
Key subtractions: Kevin Martin
Overall: They tried to get a shooter but have been unsuccessful (so far). In addition, the pick they got for James Harden is Steven Adams -- a project who won't contribute this year. The silver lining is the trade exception they got for Kevin Martin.
Key additions: Victor Oladipo (rookie), Jason Maxiell
Key subtractions: None
Overall: They're going to be awful again, but that's the plan. They also drafted Oladipo, who most people loved.
Key additions: Nerlens Noel (rookie)
Key subtractions: Andrew Bynum, Jrue Holiday, Dorell Wright, Nick Young
Overall: They blew it up after the disastrous Bynum trade. If things shake out right, they'll have two top-10 picks in next year's loaded draft and a ton of cap space.
Key additions: Eric Bledsoe, Alex Len (rookie)
Key subtractions: Jared Dudley
Overall: They're going to be horrific next year. But swapping a veteran (Dudley) for a talented young guy (Bledsoe) was smart.
Key additions: Robin Lopez, Thomas Robinson, Dorell Wright, CJ McCollum (rookie)
Key subtractions: None
Overall: Portland totally revamped their bench -- which was among the worst in the league last year. McCollum should be able to play right away, and Robinson still has potential.
Key additions: Carl Landry, Ben McLemore (rookie)
Key subtractions: Tyreke Evans
Overall: Not overpaying for Evans is a small victory. But this team was such a mess that new ownership isn't going to fix it in one summer.
Key additions: Marco Belinelli
Key subtractions: None (Tracy McGrady?)
Overall: They overpaid to keep Manu Ginobili and missed out on Andrei Kirilenko. But Belinelli looks like the perfect Spur.
Key additions: Masai Ujiri (GM)
Key subtractions: Andrea Bargnani
Overall: Trading Bargnani's terrible contract was a huge victory in every way.
Key additions: Brandon Rush
Key subtractions: Al Jefferson, Paul Millsap, Randy Foye
Overall: They made room for their young big men to get major minutes, and got a bunch of picks in the process. Still, they took a step back this summer.
Key additions: Otto Porter (rookie), Eric Maynor
Key subtractions: None
Overall: They were quietly decent after John Wall came back last year. Adding a few pieces should put them on the fringes of the playoffs.
