NBA OFFSEASON GRADES: Here's How All 30 Teams Did This Summer

Tony Manfred
With the exception of the few marginal free agents who have yet to sign, the NBA offseason is pretty much over.

Combining the NBA Draft and free agency, we came up with a grade for all 30 teams.

The Nets and Rockets vaulted themselves into NBA Finals contention, so they clearly lead the way. But teams like the Blazers and Sixers also did big things this summer.

The Lakers and Nuggets … not so much.

Atlanta Hawks: B+

Key additions: Paul Millsap, Dennis Schroeder (rookie)

Key subtractions: Josh Smith, Zaza Pachulia

Overall: They stayed competitive this year by keeping Jeff Teague and adding Paul Millsap for cheap, and didn't mortgage the future with long-term deals.

Boston Celtics: B

Key additions: Brad Stevens (coach), Gerald Wallace

Key subtractions: Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry

Overall: They blew it up, which was probably the right thing to do. But they failed to clear their long-term cap sheet in the process.

Brooklyn Nets: A

Key additions: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry, Andrei Kirilenko

Key subtractions: CJ Watson, Gerald Wallace

Overall: They turned themselves into a contender by adding a bunch of former All-Stars, which you can do when your owner is willing to spend hundreds of millions.

Charlotte Hornets: D

Key additions: Al Jefferson, Cody Zeller (rookie)

Key subtractions: Tyrus Thomas

Overall: They gave $41 million to Jefferson after he made the Jazz nine points per 100 possession worse when he was on the court last year, and reached for Zeller.

Chicago Bulls: B

Key additions: Mike Dunleavy, Derrick Rose (that counts, right?)

Key subtractions: Marco Belinelli

Overall: They could have done more if they wanted, but Dunleavy is a really nice piece and this is still the second-best team in the East with Rose back.

Cleveland Cavaliers: B

Key additions: Andrew Bynum, Jarrett Jack, Earl Clark, Anthony Bennett (rookie)

Key subtractions: None

Overall: They might be jumping the gun by trying to make 'the leap' this year instead of being bad again and going for it after the 2014 Draft. But Bynum is a no-risk steal and Jack signed for decent money.

Dallas Mavericks: D

Key additions: Jose Calderon, Monta Ellis, Samuel Dalembert

Key subtractions: OJ Mayo, Chris Kaman

Overall: They went for Dwight Howard and lost out, and then used that money for two mid-tier players. There's something to be said for trying to remain competitive, but they're in no-mans land right now unless they can make a trade for a superstar at some point.

Denver Nuggets: F

Key additions: JJ Hickson, Randy Foye, Darrell Arthur

Key subtractions: Andre Iguodala, Corey Brewer, Kosta Koufos, George Karl (coach), Masai Ujiri (GM)

Overall: They lost their best player, coach, and executive, as well as two role players. Things could not have gone worse.

Detroit Pistons: B+

Key additions: Josh Smith, Chauncey Billups, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rookie)

Key subtractions: Jose Calderon, Jason Maxiell

Overall: They didn't torpedo their future with a bunch of long-term deals, and put together an intriguing core with the addition of Smith.

Golden State Warriors: A-

Key additions: Andre Iguodala, Marreese Speights

Key subtractions: Andris Biedrins, Jarrett Jack, Richard Jefferson, Carl Landry

Overall: They dumped a bunch of bad contracts and added a top-25 player. The Jack loss will hurt, though.

Houston Rockets: A

Key additions: Dwight Howard, Isaiah Canaan (rookie)

Key subtractions: Carlos Delfino

Overall: They managed to get one of the best players in the game without giving up anything in a sign-and-trade, enough said.

Indiana Pacers: B

Key additions: CJ Watson, Chris Copeland

Key subtractions: All their terrible bench players

Overall: Their bench stunk, so they dropped DJ Augustin, Jeff Pendergraph, and Tyler Hansbrough and brought in two improvements. They also kept David West.

Los Angeles Clippers: A

Key additions: JJ Redick, Jared Dudley, Doc Rivers (coach)

Key subtractions: Eric Bledsoe, Caron Butler

Overall: They got deeper on the wing by adding two shooters who are perfect fits for their lineups.

Los Angeles Lakers: B-

Key additions: Chris Kaman, Nick Young, Wes Johnson

Key subtractions: Dwight Howard, Metta World Peace

Overall: They're still set up perfectly for the summer of 2014, but it's strange that they brought in all those role players to try and win 40 games this year.

Memphis Grizzlies: C

Key additions: Jamaal Franklin (rookie), Kosta Koufos

Key subtractions: Darrell Arthur

Overall: They desperately need shooting, but they didn't get any.

Miami Heat: C

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: Mike Miller

Overall: They're capped out and can't do anything, but keeping Birdman was big.

Milwaukee Bucks: D

Key additions: OJ Mayo, Zaza Pachulia

Key subtractions: Monta Ellis, Mike Dunleavy, JJ Redick

Overall: This is a team that should be going the way of the Celtics and blowing up the roster. Instead they're signing mediocre players to try and win 38 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves: B

Key additions: Kevin Martin, Corey Brewer

Key subtractions: Luke Ridnour, Andrei Kirilenko

Overall: This grade is assuming they re-sign Nikola Pekovic. It makes sense to try to give the core of Rubio-Love-Pekovic one more season before thinking about making tweaks.

New Orleans Pelicans: B-

Key additions: Jrue Holiday, Tyreke Evans, Anthony Morrow

Key subtractions: Nerlens Noel

Overall: They went for broke, but overpaid (Evans isn't worth $44 million) and sacrificed the future (Noel this year and a #1 pick next year) to do so. In addition, Holiday-Evans-Eric Gordon seems like a mismatched backcourt. They're intriguing, though.

New York Knicks: B-

Key additions: Andrea Bargnani, Metta World Peace

Key subtractions: Jason Kidd, Chris Copeland, Steve Novak

Overall: They did about all they could for a capped-out team. Although it's hard to imagine that the boatload of picks they gave up for Bargnani couldn't have been used in a trade to get a better player.

Oklahoma City Thunder: C

Key additions: None

Key subtractions: Kevin Martin

Overall: They tried to get a shooter but have been unsuccessful (so far). In addition, the pick they got for James Harden is Steven Adams -- a project who won't contribute this year. The silver lining is the trade exception they got for Kevin Martin.

Orlando Magic: B+

Key additions: Victor Oladipo (rookie), Jason Maxiell

Key subtractions: None

Overall: They're going to be awful again, but that's the plan. They also drafted Oladipo, who most people loved.

Philadelphia 76ers: A-

Key additions: Nerlens Noel (rookie)

Key subtractions: Andrew Bynum, Jrue Holiday, Dorell Wright, Nick Young

Overall: They blew it up after the disastrous Bynum trade. If things shake out right, they'll have two top-10 picks in next year's loaded draft and a ton of cap space.

Phoenix Suns: B

Key additions: Eric Bledsoe, Alex Len (rookie)

Key subtractions: Jared Dudley

Overall: They're going to be horrific next year. But swapping a veteran (Dudley) for a talented young guy (Bledsoe) was smart.

Portland Trail Blazers: A-

Key additions: Robin Lopez, Thomas Robinson, Dorell Wright, CJ McCollum (rookie)

Key subtractions: None

Overall: Portland totally revamped their bench -- which was among the worst in the league last year. McCollum should be able to play right away, and Robinson still has potential.

Sacramento Kings: B

Key additions: Carl Landry, Ben McLemore (rookie)

Key subtractions: Tyreke Evans

Overall: Not overpaying for Evans is a small victory. But this team was such a mess that new ownership isn't going to fix it in one summer.

San Antonio Spurs: B

Key additions: Marco Belinelli

Key subtractions: None (Tracy McGrady?)

Overall: They overpaid to keep Manu Ginobili and missed out on Andrei Kirilenko. But Belinelli looks like the perfect Spur.

Toronto Raptors: B+

Key additions: Masai Ujiri (GM)

Key subtractions: Andrea Bargnani

Overall: Trading Bargnani's terrible contract was a huge victory in every way.

Utah Jazz: B

Key additions: Brandon Rush

Key subtractions: Al Jefferson, Paul Millsap, Randy Foye

Overall: They made room for their young big men to get major minutes, and got a bunch of picks in the process. Still, they took a step back this summer.

Washington Wizards: B

Key additions: Otto Porter (rookie), Eric Maynor

Key subtractions: None

Overall: They were quietly decent after John Wall came back last year. Adding a few pieces should put them on the fringes of the playoffs.

