NBA MVP POWER RANKINGS: Where The Top Players Stand After 8 Weeks

With LeBron James struggling to adjust with his new teammates and Kevin Durant missing so many games, this season’s MVP race is the most wide open in years.

Using Player Efficiency Rating (PER, avg=15.00), Win Shares, and Wins Above Replacement (WAR), as well as team performance, we ranked the top players who can make a case for the MVP award so far.

After eight weeks, James Harden, Stephen Curry, and Anthony Davis are the favourites. But there are eight other players who can still crash the party.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.