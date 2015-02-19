NBA MVP POWER RANKINGS: Where the top players stand after the All-Star break

With LeBron James’ slow start to the season and Kevin Durant missing more than half of the games so far, this season’s MVP race is the most wide open in years.

Using Player Efficiency Rating (PER, avg=15.00), Win Shares, and Wins Above Replacement (WAR), as well as team performance, we ranked the top players who can make a case for the MVP award so far.

As we enter the second half of the season Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Anthony Davis are the favourites. But there are nine other players who can also make a strong case.

