NBA MVP POWER RANKINGS: Where the top players stand after the All-Star break

With LeBron James’ slow start to the season and Kevin Durant missing more than half of the games so far, this season’s MVP race is the most wide open in years.
Using Player Efficiency Rating (PER, avg=15.00), Win Shares, and Wins Above Replacement (WAR), as well as team performance, we ranked the top players who can make a case for the MVP award so far.
As we enter the second half of the season Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Anthony Davis are the favourites. But there are nine other players who can also make a strong case.
Team Record (rank in conference): 42-9 (1)
PER (rank): 27.4 (3)
Win Shares (rank): 10.0 (2)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 11.88 (2)
One thing to know: Steph Curry changed his shooting form during the off-season and is now the best shooter in the NBA on the NBA's best team.
Team Record (rank in conference): 36-17 (3)
PER (rank): 27.3 (4)
Win Shares (rank): 11.1 (1)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 12.74 (1)
One thing to know: James Harden is the best player on the NBA's most radical team and he is even playing defence this season.
Team Record (rank in conference): 27-26 (10)
PER (rank): 31.8 (1)
Win Shares (rank): 10.0 (2)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 9.73 (4)
One thing to know: Anthony Davis was recently named by Bill Simmons as the most valuable player in the NBA in terms of value to his franchise. However, this season, the Pelicans are in serious danger of missing the playoffs and that will hurt his candidacy.
Team Record (rank in conference): 33-22 (5)
PER (rank): 25.5 (5)
Win Shares (rank): 6.2 (17)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 8.36 (9)
One thing to know: After starting the season 19-20, head coach David Blatt took the Cavs bowling. The team has gone on a 14-2 run since and LeBron James suddenly looks like young LeBron and is dominating the NBA.
Team Record (rank in conference): 28-25 (9)
PER (rank): 28.5 (2)
Win Shares (rank): 5.9 (23)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 7.09 (15)
One thing to know: If the regular season ended today, the Oklahoma City Thunder would miss the playoffs. But after looking like they might miss the playoffs, the Thunder have won 5 of 6 and Westbrook has shined.
Team Record (rank in conference): 39-14 (2)
PER (rank): 22.2 (11)
Win Shares (rank): 7.2 (9)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 6.47 (24)
One thing to know: Marc Gasol is having a career-defining season and the Grizzlies are a legit contender. Gasol is also the biggest name in this summer's free agent market, assuming Kevin Love stays with the Cavs.
Team Record (rank in conference): 28-25 (9)
PER (rank): 28.6 (this would rank 2nd if qualified)
Win Shares (rank): 4.9 (36)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 3.73 (60)
One thing to know: Kevin Durant taught himself Dirk Nowitzki's unguardable shot and is as good as ever. But Durant has also played in just 26 games and missed 27.
Team Record (rank in conference): 35-19 (6)
PER (rank): 24.5 (6)
Win Shares (rank): 9.3 (4)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 9.26 (6)
One thing to know: Chris Paul is still one of the best players in the NBA. But the Clippers have not been making a lot of noise in the Western Conference.
Team Record (rank in conference): 34-20 (3)
PER (rank): 21.3 (22)
Win Shares (rank): 8.5 (5)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 6.84 (20)
One thing to know: Jimmy Butler turned down a huge contract offer from the Bulls prior to the season and is now in line to sign a max-contract for a team that could make a deep run in the playoffs.
Team Record (rank in conference): 35-19 (6)
PER (rank): 23.1 (8)
Win Shares (rank): 6.7 (12)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 6.70 (22)
One thing to know: Blake Griffin has become a better all-around player this season and is no longer just a dunking machine. However, he is still just the second-best player on a team that should probably be better than the sixth seed in the West.
Team Record (rank in conference): 36-17 (3)
PER (rank): 22.7 (10)
Win Shares (rank): 6.1 (19)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 5.77 (31)
One thing to know: LaMarcus Aldridge is the leading scorer on one of the best teams in the NBA. However, it is teammate Damian Lillard whom the team turns to with a game on the line.
Team Record (rank in conference): 43-11 (1)
PER (rank): 21.9 (15)
Win Shares (rank): 6.4 (14)
Wins Above Replacement (rank): 5.93 (28)
One thing to know: Jeff Teague is the leading scorer (17.0 points per game) on the NBA's most anonymous team.
