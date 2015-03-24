NBA MVP POWER RANKINGS: Where the top players stand with 3 weeks to go

With LeBron James’ slow start to the season and Kevin Durant missing more than half of the games so far, this season’s MVP race is the most wide open in years.

Using Player Efficiency Rating (PER, avg=15.00), Win Shares, and Wins Above Replacement (WAR), as well as team performance, we ranked the top players who can make a case for this year’s MVP award.

As we move towards the end of the season Stephen Curry is the favourite. But there are seven other players who can also make a strong case.

