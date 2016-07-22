NBA is reportedly set to move All-Star game from Charlotte over anti-LGBT law

The NBA is “on the brink” of moving the 2017 All-Star game from Charlotte, a move that NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski calls “imminent.”

The NBA has been threatening to move the game unless the state of North Carolina changed a law limiting the anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people. However, NBA commissioner would not previously set deadlines or ultimatums, only saying that for logistical purposes a decision would need to be made this summer.

Those decisions appear to be close with the game likely heading to New Orleans.

Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter:

“Sources: NBA on brink of pulling 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte, with New Orleans emerging as a front-runner to host Feb. 19 game … Failure of North Carolina to change discriminatory legislation targeting the state’s LGBT community pushing NBA to abandon Charlotte game.”

Wojnarowski later referred to the move as “imminent.”

