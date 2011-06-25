The Ultimate 2011 NBA Mock Draft Scorecard: Which Hoops Forecaster Did The Best Last Night?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Each time David Stern announced a pick at the NBA draft last night, every basketball writer who published a mock draft put his credibility on the line.So whose draft predictions were the most accurate?



We took the final mock drafts of writers at eight mainstream sports websites and newspapers, and faced them off in a battle for forecasting supremacy.

Here are the eight competitors: Chad Ford of ESPN, Sam Amick of Sports Illustrated, Jonathan Givony of Draft Express (via Yahoo! Sports), the staff of NBADraft.net (via Fox Sports), Steve Alexander of Rotoworld.com (via NBC Sports), Sean Deveney of Sporting News, Mitch Lawrence of The New York Daily News, and Mark Heisler of The Los Angeles Times.

To find out whose mock draft was the most accurate, we calculated the the margin of error for each forecaster’s picks. For example, Chad Ford had Bismark Biyombo 5th in his mock draft, but Biyombo went 7th in the real draft, so Ford had an error of two spots for that pick. Then we averaged the forecaster’s error for all of their picks to find our Average Error Per Pick scale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.