NBA MOCK DRAFT 2.0: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 30 first-round picks

After a whirlwind NBA Finals, the NBA now switches gears to the draft this Thursday, June 23.

Reports indicate that LSU forward Ben Simmons will be the Philadelphia 76ers’ No. 1 pick, but below him and expected-second-pick, Duke’s Brandon Ingram, it seems as if there’s some real uncertainty in this year’s draft.

We surveyed nine experts’ mock drafts to find consensus picks for all teams in the first round.

The experts: Chad Ford (ESPN), Andrew Sharp (SI.com), Scott Howard-Cooper (NBA.com), Aaron Torres (Fox Sports), Jonathan Givony (The Vertical), Derek Bodner (USA Today), Sam Vecenie and Gary Parrish (CBS Sports), and DraftExpress.

