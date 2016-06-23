NBA MOCK DRAFT 2.0: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 30 first-round picks

After a whirlwind NBA Finals, the NBA now switches gears to the draft this Thursday, June 23.
Reports indicate that LSU forward Ben Simmons will be the Philadelphia 76ers’ No. 1 pick, but below him and expected-second-pick, Duke’s Brandon Ingram, it seems as if there’s some real uncertainty in this year’s draft.
We surveyed nine experts’ mock drafts to find consensus picks for all teams in the first round.
The experts: Chad Ford (ESPN), Andrew Sharp (SI.com), Scott Howard-Cooper (NBA.com), Aaron Torres (Fox Sports), Jonathan Givony (The Vertical), Derek Bodner (USA Today), Sam Vecenie and Gary Parrish (CBS Sports), and DraftExpress.
Experts: 9 of 9
School: LSU
Other possibilities: none
Key quote from Ford: 'When it comes to sheer talent and upside, Simmons is hands down the best prospect in the draft.'
Experts: 9 of 9
School: Duke
Other possibilities: none
Key quote from Howard-Cooper: 'Ingram is a small forward when L.A. has a hole there and Ingram is offence, with the ability to score off the dribble or from the perimeter, when L.A. finished last in points and shooting. He does not turn 19 until September, but carries himself well for a young player.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Providence
Other possibilities: Dragan Bender, Jamal Murray, Buddy Hield, Jaylen Brown, Marquese Chriss
Key quote from Givony: 'The Celtics would love to trade this pick for an NBA-ready player who is a better fit on their existing roster, but that may be somewhat of a long shot based on recent history. ... The Celtics likely won't be scared off by not receiving (Dunn's) medical info from his agents or by not working him out. Their own team doctor performed Dunn's shoulder surgery a few years ago, and they may know him better than anyone in this draft having played close by in Providence.'
Experts: 6 of 9
School: Washington
Other possibilities: Dragan Bender
Key quote from Bodner: 'Chriss, who averaged 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for Washington last year, has been one of the draft's fastest risers, and would give Phoenix an elite athlete in the front court who could also stretch the floor.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Oklahoma
Other possibilities: Kris Dunn, Jamal Murray, Maruqese Chriss
Key quote from Givony: 'Minnesota could really use some outside shooting, and Buddy Hield is arguably the best shooter in this class. The senior should be set to contribute immediately, which helps on a roster that is already among the youngest in the NBA.'
Experts: 5 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Kris Dunn, Buddy Hield
Key quote from Sharp: 'Murray gives the Pelicans the benefit of shooting that could help the same way Hield would, plus an offensive ceiling that could eventually make him a legitimate perimeter star next to Anthony Davis.'
Experts: 4 of 9
Country: Croatia
Other possibilities: Buddy Hield, Jaylen Brown, Marquese Chriss
Key quote from Ford: It sounds as if the Nuggets are content to take whomever falls to them at No. 7. ... If it's Bender, he's a steal at No. 7. He's not an ideal fit given the Nuggets' current personnel, but you just don't pass on his talent at No. 7.
Experts: 6 of 9
School: Cal-Berkley
Other possibilities: Buddy Hield, Kris Dunn
Key quote from Vecenie: 'If I'm the Kings, I'm going with Brown as one of the final remaining players in this tier and not thinking twice. ... Brown represents the kind of athletic forward that should work well in Dave Joerger's defensive scheme'
Experts: 6 of 9
School: Utah
Other possibilities: Domantas Sabonis, Deyonta Davis, Henry Ellenson
Key quote from Howard-Cooper: 'Playing for former NBA big man Larry Krystkowiak at Utah, Poeltl has become what one executive described as a poor man's Pau Gasol, with passing skills, the ability to play inside and a good feel for the game despite a relative lack of experience.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Michigan State
Other possibilities: Henry Ellenson, Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray, Timothe Luwawu, Skal Labissiere
Key quote from Vecenie: 'Davis isn't necessarily exactly what the Bucks need, but he's a strong fit next to nearly every forward combination that they can run out there -- something that can't be said for most of the players available in this region.'
Experts: 7 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Deyonta Davis
Key quote from Givony: 'Orlando desperately needs a big man who can play alongside Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon in different lineups, and Labissiere is a strong candidate. ... Labissiere is a project, but his potential as a floor-stretching rim protector is exactly what many NBA teams want these days.'
Experts: 5 of 9
School: Vanderbilt
Other possibilities: Furkan Korkmaz, Jakob Poeltl, Henry Ellenson, Ante Zizic
Key quote from Torres: 'The Jazz desperately need a point guard, and (Baldwin's) got the requisite size and skill to be a long-term starter in the NBA at the position.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Marquette
Other possibilities: Domantas Sabonis, Timothe Luwawu, Furkan Korkmaz, Deyonta Davis
Key quote from Bodner: 'Concerns over Ellenson's defensive contributions could cause him to slide a bit on draft night, but his offensive potential (17 points per game as a freshman) would be a nice get here for a Phoenix team that could use some punch in the front court.'
Experts: 3 of 9
Country: France
Other possibilities: Domantas Sabonis, Wade Baldwin, Furkan Korkmaz, Henry Ellenson
Key quote from Givony: 'The Bulls will have to take a long look at the Frenchman, who offers good size for the position, length, athleticism, perimeter shooting and defensive versatility.'
Experts: 5 of 9
Country: Turkey
Other possibilities: Domantas Sabonis, Skal Labissiere, Timothe Luwawu
Key quote from Parrish: 'Korkmaz is a terrific shooter with ideal size for his position, and the fact that he decided to remain in the NBA Draft suggests he has a promise somewhere in the top 20.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Gonzaga
Other possibilities: Deyonta Davis, Denzel Valentine, Ante Zizic, Timothe Luwawu,
Key quote from Vecenie: 'The 6-10 son of Hall of Famer Arvydas, Domantas is a terrific talent who can really rebound the heck out of the ball, has terrific touch around the rim, and plays with fire seen by few in the NBA.'
Experts: 5 of 9
School: Syracuse
Other possibilities: Wade Baldwin, Taurean Prince, Henry Ellenson, Demetrius Jackson
Key quote from Ford: 'With a 7-foot wingspan, the ability to shoot the 3 and a quick first step that gets him to the rim, Richardson is a very intriguing prospect with plenty of upside.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Michigan State
Other possibilities: Cheick Diallo, Damian Jones, Taurean Prince, Domantas Sabonis, Thon Maker
Key quote from Vecenie: 'It would still be a surprise if the Pistons -- who could use a player off the bench to score, distribute and make plays offensively -- passed on the kid from right up the road at Michigan State.'
Experts: 2 of 9
Country: Croatia
Other possibilities: Ante Zizic, Isaia Cordinier, Demetrius Jackson, Brice Johnson, Malachi Richardson, Juan Hernangomez
Key quote from Howard-Cooper: 'Zubac has an opportunity to become a solid player on both ends, with a good chance he would stay in Europe at least one more season to continue to develop. He is only 19, yet already has good size along with excellent mobility and good hands that will allow him to play in transition.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Notre Dame
Other possibilities: Juan Hernangomez, Dejounte Murray, Malik Beasley, Wade Baldwin, Taurean Prince
Key quote from Torres: 'Larry Bird fired Frank Vogel in large part because he wants the Pacers to play faster, and Jackson perfectly fits into that plan. As the most athletic guard in the draft he won't be afraid to push tempo, and as a guy who averaged nearly 18 points a game in the ACC last year, he should be able to score right away at the pro level.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Baylor
Other possibilities: Ivica Zubac, Damian Jones, Diamond Stone, Malachi Richardson, Juan Hernangomez
Key quote from Givony: 'The Hawks really missed the toughness and versatility DeMarre Carroll brought to both forward spots, which could cause them to take a long look at Prince. He is a tough, perimeter-oriented combo forward who has an NBA-ready frame and can have a valuable role in today's style of play with his ability to stretch the floor.'
Possibilities: Denzel Valentine, Demetrius Jackson, Ante Zizic, Ivica Zubac, Malik Beasley, Cheick Diallo, Taurean Prince, Brice Johnson
Our analysis: With several key players like Jeremy Lin, Courtney Lee, and Marvin Williams hitting free agency, the Hornets should target potential back-court or stretch four replacements in the draft.
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Kansas
Other possibilities: Denzel Valentine, Ivica Zubac, Ante Zizic, Taurean Prince, Furkan Korkmaz
Key quote from Ford: 'Diallo didn't really do much at Kansas last season, but that won't stop a team like the Celtics from grabbing him -- especially after his strong play at the NBA combine. He is tough and athletic, and he might have the best motor in the draft.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Florida State
Other possibilities: Dejounte Murray, Tyler Ulis, Malachi Richardson, Cheick Diallo, DeAndre Bembry, Demetrius Jackson
Key quote from Bodner: 'The Sixers could use shooting, and Florida State’s Beasley, who shot 38.7% from three-point range as a freshman and is a willing defender, could find a role.'
Experts: 6 of 9
School: St. Joseph's
Other possibilities: Dejounte Murray, Taurean Prince, Demetrius Jackson
Key quote from Givony: 'Shoring up (the Clippers') guard and wing rotations with a heady and versatile player like Bembry makes sense. He does a little bit of everything with his ball-handling, passing and athleticism, and if he can become a more consistent shooter he will be a longtime NBA player.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Washington
Other possibilities: Patrick McCaw, DeAndre Bembry, Juan Hernangomez, Cheick Diallo, Tyler Ulis, Malik Beasley
Key quote from Givony: 'Murray has great size and scoring instincts, and has real upside to continue to develop on a patient team that is willing to let him learn through mistakes.'
Experts: 3 of 9
Country: Croatia
Other possibilities: Dejounte Murray, Diamond Stone, Thon Maker, Gueschon Yabusele, Brice Johnson, Patrick McCaw
Key quote from Bodner: 'Zizic's stock is fairly fluid at the moment, and he could end up going as high as the teens. If he fell this far, his combination of size, mobility, shot blocking ability, and touch around the hoop would be tough to pass up.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Demetrius Jackson, Petr Cornelie, Brice Johnson, Damian Jones, Dejounte Murray, Cheick Diallo, Diamond Stone
Key quote from Vecenie: 'Ulis is about as smart a player as you'll find on the basketball floor, able to buzz in and out of little openings and play unselfishly due to his tremendous vision. He'd be an interesting option as a potential replacement for Tony Parker, who is getting up there in years.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Vanderbilt
Other possibilities: Diamond Stone, Zhou Qi, Juan Hernangomez, Brice Johnson, Caris Levert, Ben Bentil
Key quote from Ford: 'Two of the Warriors' true centres -- Anderson Varejao and Festus Ezeli -- are free agents this summer. There should be room on the roster for a player like Jones, who not only is an elite athlete but can also stretch the floor.'
