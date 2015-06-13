NBA MOCK DRAFT: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 30 first-round picks

The 2015 NBA Draft class is considered a deep, talented class with several intriguing prospects.

With the draft rapidly approaching, experts are posting and updating their mock drafts, predicting which prospects will go to which teams on June 25.

We used mock drafts from nine experts as of June 10 to round up predictions for all 30 first-round picks.

The experts: NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper; ESPN’s Chad Ford; DraftExpress’s Jonathan Givony; Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix; CBS’s Sam Vecenie, Gary Parrish, Zach Harper; USA Today’s Derek Bodner; and NBADraft.net.

