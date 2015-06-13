NBA MOCK DRAFT: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 30 first-round picks

The 2015 NBA Draft class is considered a deep, talented class with several intriguing prospects.
With the draft rapidly approaching, experts are posting and updating their mock drafts, predicting which prospects will go to which teams on June 25.
We used mock drafts from nine experts as of June 10 to round up predictions for all 30 first-round picks.
The experts: NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper; ESPN’s Chad Ford; DraftExpress’s Jonathan Givony; Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix; CBS’s Sam Vecenie, Gary Parrish, Zach Harper; USA Today’s Derek Bodner; and NBADraft.net.
Experts: 5 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Jahlil Okafor (4)
Key expert quote: Ford: 'Towns has tremendous upside, no glaring weaknesses and he's a better fit in Minnesota, in my opinion, than Okafor.'
Experts: 5 of 9
School: Duke
Other possibilities: Karl-Anthony Towns (4)
Key expert quote: Givony: 'The Lakers have been searching for a real low-post presence since they traded Shaq to Miami more than a decade ago. Enter Jahlil Okafor, the best back to the basket scorer in the 2015 NBA Draft.'
Experts: 8 of 9
School: Ohio State
Other possibilities: Kristaps Porzingis (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'Some league executives think Russell could be the best prospect in the draft, and he also fits a position and skill-set the Sixers desperately need.'
Experts: 5 of 9
School: None (China)
Other possibilities: D'Angelo Russell (1), Kristaps Porzingis (1), Justise Winslow (1), Willie Cauley-Stein (1)
Key expert quote: Howard-Cooper: 'A big point guard for Phil Jackson. Perfect. Mudiay has size, athleticism, passing ability and ball handling as a true point guard, adding up to obvious star power.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: None (Latvia)
Other possibilities: Justise Winslow (3), Willie Cauley-Stein (2)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'The combination of Porzingis' incredible upside, and his ability to block shots and step out on the perimeter, would fit in well with Nikola Vucevic, which could make him the selection.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Emmanuel Mudiay (4), Kristaps Porzingis (1)
Key expert quote: Ford: 'Cauley-Stein is the overwhelming favourite in Sacramento. The Kings desperately need rim protection and Cauley-Stein is the best defender in the draft.'
Experts: 6 of 9
School: None (Croatia)
Other possibilities: Justise Winslow (3)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'The Nuggets have shown a willingness to tap into the international market of late, and Hezonja is one of the best available. His shooting, transition play, and potential would also fit in well with the Nuggets rebuilding efforts.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Duke
Other possibilities: Mario Hezonja (2), Devin Booker (2), Frank Kaminsky (1), Trey Lyles (1), Kristaps Porzingis (1)
Key expert quote: Harper: 'Justise Winslow could go as high as 5 to the Magic, so Detroit lucking out with him falling 8 here is a big coup. Winslow adds a dynamic wing on both ends of the floor that could thrive in Stan Van Gundy's system.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Arizona
Other possibilities: Devin Booker (3), Frank Kaminsky (1), Willie Cauley-Stein (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'Johnson is another versatile defender that should help Charlotte early in his career, especially if his outside shot (37.1% three point shooting) translates.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Stanley Johnson (3), Myles Turner (2), Frank Kaminsky (1), Kelly Oubre Jr. (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'Booker's perimeter shooting and defensive potential should help Miami right away, especially if they are able to bring Goran Dragic back.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Murray State
Other possibilities: Devin Booker (3), Stanley Johnson (1), Kelly Oubre Jr. (1), Frank Kaminsky (1)
Key expert quote: Mannix: 'The Pacers are starved for a dynamic point guard like Payne, a polished pick-and-roll guard who can create offence for himself and teammates.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Kansas
Other possibilities: Willie Cauley-Stein (1), Devin Booker (1), Stanley Johnson (1), Frank Kaminsky (1), Sam Dekker (1), Myles Turner (1), Kevon Looney (1)
Key expert quote: Vecenie: 'Oubre would give the Jazz something they don't have on the wing as a terrific athlete who could become a true two-way star.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Texas
Other possibilities: Frank Kaminsky (3), Kristaps Porzingis (1), Trey Lyles (1)
Key expert quote: Givony: 'Turner brings a valuable combination of outside shooting and shot-blocking, both of which could be very helpful to this rebuilding squad.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Wisconsin
Other possibilities: Cameron Payne (3), Kelly Oubre Jr. (2), Trey Lyles (1), Kevon Looney (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'Adding more depth on the wing could help the Thunder fill in the gap left by the Thabo Sefolosha trade.'
Experts: 5 of 9
School: Arkansas
Other possibilities: Trey Lyles (2), Kelly Oubre Jr. (1), Frank Kaminsky (1)
Key expert quote: Ford: 'Portis' rebounding and shot-blocking ability, combined with an elite motor and unselfish attitude, should give the Hawks some much needed size and energy off the bench.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Bobby Portis (2), Sam Dekker (1), Kevon Looney (1), R.J. Hunter (1), Myles Turner (1)
Key expert quote: Ford: 'The Celtics seem to be intent on moving up in the draft... If they stay at No. 16, they will take the best player available. I think that's Lyles.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: UCLA
Other possibilities: Sam Dekker (2), Montrezl Harrell (2), R.J. Hunter (1), Cameron Payne (1), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (1)
Key expert quote: Givony: 'Looney is a power forward who projects to be able to space the floor, which is an absolute necessity with the non-shooting Michael Carter-Williams as the primary ball-handler. The Bucks value length and Looney has it in spades.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Notre Dame
Other possibilities: Tyus Jones (3), Montrezl Harrell (1), Sam Dekker (1)
Key expert quote: Mannix: 'Grant, 22, is an older prospect but he is fearless, is big enough to play either guard spot and could be able to contribute something next season.'
Experts: 1 of 9
School: Louisville
Other possibilities: Jerian Grant (4), Kevon Looney (2), Tyus Jones (1), Kelly Oubre (1)
Key expert quote: Mannix: 'Harrell possesses some of (Draymond) Green's skills: He's long with good defensive instincts and is a relentless worker.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Arizona
Other possibilities: Kelly Oubre (2), Tyus Jones (1), Trey Lyles (1), Kevon Looney (1), Rashad Vaughn (1), Justin Anderson (1)
Key expert quote: Vecenie: 'Hollis-Jefferson was one of the first prospects the Raptors brought in to work out, and profiles well on a team that really struggled defensively.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Duke
Other possibilities: Sam Dekker (1), Cameron Payne (1), Jerian Grant (1), Rashad Vaughn (1), Delon Wright (1), Justin Anderson (1)
Key expert quote: Howard-Cooper: 'Jones has great instincts, especially for a freshman, sees the court, plays at different speeds, and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.16-1 through Jan. 21.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Utah
Other possibilities: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (3), Bobby Portis (1), Christian Wood (1), Jerian Grant (1)
Key expert quote: Ford: 'Wright doesn't do any one thing great, but he does just about everything well and his age may be a plus here. He'll be more ready than some to come in and impact the game from training camp.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Georgia State
Other possibilities: Montrezl Harrell (2), Sam Dekker (1), Delon Wright (1), Kevon Looney (1), Justin Anderson (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'The Trail Blazers offseason could go in a number of different ways, but if they are able to bring the core pieces back, including LaMarcus Aldridge, Hunter's perimeter shooting would add another piece to their attack.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Virginia
Other possibilities: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (2), Montrezl Harrell (1), Rashad Vaughn (1), Delon Wright (1)
Key expert quote: Mannix: 'If Anderson can develop a consistent corner three, he could develop into a poor man's Kawhi Leonard in Cleveland.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: UNLV
Other possibilities: R.J. Hunter (2), Justin Anderson (2), Cameron Payne (1), Tyus Jones (1), Jarrell Martin (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'Memphis has a big need for perimeter shooting, and UNLV's Rashad Vaughn (38.3% from three as a freshman) is one of the better shooters available at this stage of the draft.'
Experts: 1 of 9
School: None (Brazil)
Other possibilities: Montrezl Harrell (3), R.J. Hunter (2), Delon Wright (1), Cliff Alexander (1), Guillermo Hernangomez (1)
Key expert quote: Harper: 'Has the wingspan and hands of Kawhi Leonard, except he's a point guard. He's a big project to develop but imagine him and Leonard being the perimeter line of defence for the Spurs.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: UNLV
Other possibilities: Robert Upshaw (2), Delon Wright (1), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (1), Joseph Young (1), Terry Rozier (1), Norman Powell (1)
Key expert quote: Howard-Cooper: 'Wood has range on his shot or can put the ball on the floor to get to the basket, part of the development of going from a small role as a freshman to a breakout 2014-15.'
Experts: 5 of 9
School: Syracuse
Other possibilities: Christian Wood (3), Rashad Vaughn (1)
Key expert quote: Howard-Cooper: 'While he needs to bulk up at power forward after one college season, McCullough can build on the very promising foundation of mobility for the position and the ability to play above the rim.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Kansas
Other possibilities: Terry Rozier (2), Robert Upshaw (2), Jarrell Martin (1), Christian Wood (1), Rashad Vaughn (1)
Key expert quote: Howard-Cooper: 'On the court, Alexander is a tough, athletic big man with the potential to become an inside force while needing to develop a game beyond the restricted area.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Louisville
Other possibilities: Rashad Vaughn (2), Jordan Mickey (2), Jarrell Martin (1), R.J. Hunter (1), Chris McCullough (1)
Key expert quote: Givony: 'Terry Rozier could be one interesting option, especially with the amount of shooting the team can surround him with, coupled with his ability to defend multiple positions.'
