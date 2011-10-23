An NBA Star Is Taking Ballet And Hired A PR Firm To Change His Image

AP



Michael Beasley has struggled to stay out of trouble for much of his NBA career.Just this summer he’s been arrested for marijuana possession and shoved a fan in the face at an exhibition game.

Now he’s doing the smart thing and trying to transform his image by hiring a public relations agancy.

“I want everyone to know that I’m not this monster that they perceive,” Beasley told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “I’m really a nice guy…”

That’s not all he’s doing to reshape his career. Beasley’s incorporated yoga and karate into his workouts to improve flexibility. And ballet.

“I don’t really dance,” he said. “I do it for the stretching.”

But does he own a tutu?

“No, no, no, no,” Beasley responded. “I wear shorts and a shirt.”

Timberwolves’ fans will take what they can get.

Everyone applauds Beasley’s efforts to clean up his act. And work on his grace and elegance.

