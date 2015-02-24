Former NBA player Manute Bol's son is a 6'10" high school freshman

It won’t be a surprise to many that Bol Bol, the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, is tall. But it is still a bit shocking to see a 15-year-old who is 6-10 as a freshman in high school.

The elder Bol will always be remembered as one of the tallest players in the history of the NBA. The 7-foot-7 Bol, who passed away in 2010, played seven seasons in the NBA for four different clubs after being discovered in his native Sudan by a college basketball coach.

The younger Bol is now a freshman at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas and is starting to turn some heads. The New York Times recently ran a profile on Bol and how he is adjusting to life at the high school level, whom they describe as “headstrong and defiant” and a player that “needs a lot of progress.”

Still, his high school coach sees potential, noting his ball handling and shooting are “excellent for a kid his size.” Watching highlights of Bol and it is easy to see why some are so excited for his future.

Here is the younger Bol in action from a video produced by BallisLife.com.

He actually looks amazingly comfortable with the basketball despite being so tall at such a young age.

Of course, the trait that stands out is his height. Not a lot of players can reach more than half-way up the backboard and even fewer can do it at age 15.

However, Bol Bol still has a ways to go before he reaches his father.

Then again, his father never did this.

